Here's a look at Friday's high school basketball scores from across the state:
BOYS
Argos 67, W. Central 57
Beech Grove 74, Speedway 59
Bellmont 42, Whitko 23
Bethany Christian 79, Clinton Christian 16
Bethesda Christian 65, Danville 58
Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 42
Bloomington South 68, Bedford N. Lawrence 55
Bluffton 74, S. Adams 34
Boone Grove 67, Washington Twp. 51
Borden 64, Lanesville 38
Brownsburg 63, Franklin Central 39
Brownstown 64, Seymour 52
Cambridge City 79, Indpls International 36
Carmel 62, Lawrence Central 34
Carroll (Flora) 82, Frontier 42
Cascade 46, Monrovia 37
Center Grove 49, Bloomington North 47
Central Noble 46, Angola 38
Chesterton 77, Hammond Morton 45
Christel House Manual 106, Victory College Prep 40
Clarksville 65, Switzerland Co. 46
Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 52
Columbia City 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46
Columbus East 66, Trinity Lutheran 36
Columbus North 85, Silver Creek 51
Connersville 54, Rushville 39
Corydon 54, N. Harrison 46
Covenant Christian 58, Covington 46
Cowan 84, Tri-Central 71
Crown Point 84, Highland 39
Daleville 50, Monroe Central 29
Delphi 62, Faith Christian 49
Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 9
Eastern (Greene) 68, Brown Co. 22
Eastern (Greentown) 51, Eastbrook 45
Eastern (Pekin) 55, W. Washington 39
Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 34
Elkhart Christian 46, Hamilton 22
Evansville Bosse 68, Boonville 58
Evansville Central 44, Terre Haute North 30
Evansville Memorial 40, Gibson Southern 38
Evansville Reitz 62, Vincennes 60
Fountain Central 72, Clinton Central 53
Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, New Haven 61
Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 46
Glenn 58, Elkhart 24
Greensburg 54, Batesville 51
Hamilton Southeastern 59, Avon 47
Hancock Co., Ky. 74, Perry Central 54
Hanover Central 56, Whiting 45
Homestead 56, Warsaw 39
Indian Creek 72, Owen Valley 39
Indpls Ben Davis 59, Indpls Pike 55
Indpls Cathedral 74, Indpls Brebeuf 45
Indpls N. Central 65, Indpls Tech 52
Indpls Scecina 58, Indpls Park Tudor 55
Indpls Washington 59, Indpls Irvington 9
Jay Co. 56, Woodlan 51
Jeffersonville 84, Evansville North 68
Jennings Co. 85, Madison 51
Jimtown 50, Concord 48
Knightstown 56, Union Co. 51
Kokomo 61, Peru 50
Kouts 52, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 47
LaPorte 63, Plymouth 40
Lake Station 70, Calumet Christian 23
Lakeland 74, Fremont 56
Lakeland Christian 44, Culver 37
Lakewood Park 49, Garrett 43
Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 36
Leo 66, Heritage 39
Linton 65, Clay City 33
Loogootee 47, Wood Memorial 29
Maconaquah 86, N. Miami 38
Madison-Grant 94, Wes-Del 44
Manchester 57, Wawasee 55
Martinsville 59, Greenwood 48
Memphis East, Tenn. 61, Indpls Attucks 56
Michigan City 72, Gary West 62
Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Riley 50
Mitchell 56, Crawford Co. 52
Mooresville 62, Indpls Perry Meridian 38
Munster 70, Illiana Christian 46
N. Decatur 60, S. Decatur 55
N. Judson 80, River Forest 47
N. Posey 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 43
N. Putnam 45, S. Putnam 43
New Albany 72, Evansville Harrison 67, OT
New Castle 54, Hamilton Hts. 53, OT
New Palestine 62, Eastern Hancock 53
Noblesville 55, Fishers 47
NorthWood 75, Triton 37
Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48
Northwestern 46, Western 42
Orleans 61, Springs Valley 48
Owensboro, Ky. 71, Evansville Christian 53
Paoli 48, Henryville 37
Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 55, Portage Christian 27
Pendleton Hts. 49, Lapel 36
Penn 92, S. Bend Clay 58
Pike Central 70, Forest Park 66
Plainfield 53, Whiteland 50
Prairie Hts. 53, Fairfield 48
Princeton 56, Tell City 12
Randolph Southern 75, Union City 54
Rochester 52, Winamac 46
Rossville 67, Tri-County 42
S. Bend St. Joseph's 84, S. Bend Adams 80
S. Bend Washington 67, New Prairie 34
S. Central (Union Mills) 48, S. Bend Trinity 46
S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 44
S. Knox 42, N. Knox 13
Scottsburg 72, Charlestown 25
Seeger 64, S. Newton 30
Southmont 43, N. Montgomery 31
Southridge 47, Washington 44
Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Madison Shawe 45
Sullivan 75, Northview 53
Taylor 62, Northfield 38
Tecumseh 87, Ev. Day 79
Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50
Tipton 83, Frankfort 63
Traders Point Christian 66, Columbus Christian 36
Tri 41, Blue River 36
Tri-West 50, Western Boone 44
W. Vigo 62, Greencastle 45
Wabash 68, Delta 62
Wapahani 80, Winchester 47
Westview 80, Churubusco 51
Yorktown 55, Muncie Burris 43
Zionsville 43, Westfield 40, OT
Banks of Wabash Tournament=
First Round=
Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 29
S. Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 33
Cass County Tournament=
Championship=
Cass 52, Logansport 35
Third Place=
Caston 52, Pioneer 36
Lafayette Tournament=
Consolation=
Lafayette Jeff 45, Lafayette Catholic 38
McCutcheon 56, Twin Lakes 31
Semifinal=
Benton Central 57, Rensselaer 55, OT
Lafayette Harrison 60, W. Lafayette 53, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crothersville vs. Cannelton, ppd.
Eminence vs. N. Central (Farmersburg), ppd.
Providence vs. Austin, ppd.
GIRLS
Alexandria 35, Frankton 29
Bedford N. Lawrence 73, Gibson Southern 43
Brownsburg 69, Franklin Central 28
Cambridge City 63, Union (Modoc) 40
Cannelton 40, Crothersville 29
Central Noble 44, Angola 30
Chesterton 69, Michigan City 34
Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 32
Crown Point 55, Portage 39
Danville 75, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39
Eastbrook 60, Mississinewa 42
Edgewood 44, Cloverdale 17
Faith Christian 69, Delphi 65
Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47
Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15
Ft. Wayne Snider 60, Ft. Wayne South 14
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 59
Greencastle 51, W. Vigo 38
Greenwood 43, Martinsville 20
Hammond Noll 80, Calumet 15
Hanover Central 49, Whiting 32
Homestead 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55
Indian Creek 76, Owen Valley 47
Indiana Deaf 66, Indpls Riverside 17
Indpls Herron 52, Christel House Manual 22
Indpls N. Central 52, Indpls Pike 38
Kankakee Valley 70, Lowell 40
Lake Central 60, Merrillville 18
Lakeland Christian 43, Culver 32
Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22
Lebanon 54, Crawfordsville 21
Madison Shawe 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 61
Mooresville 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 24
N. Newton 47, Hebron 39
N. Putnam 54, S. Putnam 44
NorthWood 45, Concord 31
Northeastern 82, Centerville 28
Norwell 52, Huntington North 34
Oak Hill 51, Elwood 11
Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 64, Portage Christian 1
River Forest 41, Wheeler 38
S. Ripley 30, Rising Sun 19
Southport 67, Bloomington North 57
Sullivan 58, Northview 42
Tell City 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23
Triton Central 61, Waldron 25
Vincennes 58, Salem 34
Warren Central 79, Carmel 64
Warsaw 60, Indpls Ben Davis 50
Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18
Western Boone 76, Tri-West 75, 3OT
Whiteland 53, Plainfield 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Christian vs. Indpls Irvington, ppd.
Indpls Scecina vs. Indpls Park Tudor, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com