Here's a look at Friday's high school basketball scores from across the state:

___

BOYS 

Argos 67, W. Central 57

Beech Grove 74, Speedway 59

Bellmont 42, Whitko 23

Bethany Christian 79, Clinton Christian 16

Bethesda Christian 65, Danville 58

Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 42

Bloomington South 68, Bedford N. Lawrence 55

Bluffton 74, S. Adams 34

Boone Grove 67, Washington Twp. 51

Borden 64, Lanesville 38

Brownsburg 63, Franklin Central 39

Brownstown 64, Seymour 52

Cambridge City 79, Indpls International 36

Carmel 62, Lawrence Central 34

Carroll (Flora) 82, Frontier 42

Cascade 46, Monrovia 37

Center Grove 49, Bloomington North 47

Central Noble 46, Angola 38

Chesterton 77, Hammond Morton 45

Christel House Manual 106, Victory College Prep 40

Clarksville 65, Switzerland Co. 46

Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 52

Columbia City 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46

Columbus East 66, Trinity Lutheran 36

Columbus North 85, Silver Creek 51

Connersville 54, Rushville 39

Corydon 54, N. Harrison 46

Covenant Christian 58, Covington 46

Cowan 84, Tri-Central 71

Crown Point 84, Highland 39

Daleville 50, Monroe Central 29

Delphi 62, Faith Christian 49

Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 9

Eastern (Greene) 68, Brown Co. 22

Eastern (Greentown) 51, Eastbrook 45

Eastern (Pekin) 55, W. Washington 39

Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 34

Elkhart Christian 46, Hamilton 22

Evansville Bosse 68, Boonville 58

Evansville Central 44, Terre Haute North 30

Evansville Memorial 40, Gibson Southern 38

Evansville Reitz 62, Vincennes 60

Fountain Central 72, Clinton Central 53

Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, New Haven 61

Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 46

Glenn 58, Elkhart 24

Greensburg 54, Batesville 51

Hamilton Southeastern 59, Avon 47

Hancock Co., Ky. 74, Perry Central 54

Hanover Central 56, Whiting 45

Homestead 56, Warsaw 39

Indian Creek 72, Owen Valley 39

Indpls Ben Davis 59, Indpls Pike 55

Indpls Cathedral 74, Indpls Brebeuf 45

Indpls N. Central 65, Indpls Tech 52

Indpls Scecina 58, Indpls Park Tudor 55

Indpls Washington 59, Indpls Irvington 9

Jay Co. 56, Woodlan 51

Jeffersonville 84, Evansville North 68

Jennings Co. 85, Madison 51

Jimtown 50, Concord 48

Knightstown 56, Union Co. 51

Kokomo 61, Peru 50

Kouts 52, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 47

LaPorte 63, Plymouth 40

Lake Station 70, Calumet Christian 23

Lakeland 74, Fremont 56

Lakeland Christian 44, Culver 37

Lakewood Park 49, Garrett 43

Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 36

Leo 66, Heritage 39

Linton 65, Clay City 33

Loogootee 47, Wood Memorial 29

Maconaquah 86, N. Miami 38

Madison-Grant 94, Wes-Del 44

Manchester 57, Wawasee 55

Martinsville 59, Greenwood 48

Memphis East, Tenn. 61, Indpls Attucks 56

Michigan City 72, Gary West 62

Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Riley 50

Mitchell 56, Crawford Co. 52

Mooresville 62, Indpls Perry Meridian 38

Munster 70, Illiana Christian 46

N. Decatur 60, S. Decatur 55

N. Judson 80, River Forest 47

N. Posey 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 43

N. Putnam 45, S. Putnam 43

New Albany 72, Evansville Harrison 67, OT

New Castle 54, Hamilton Hts. 53, OT

New Palestine 62, Eastern Hancock 53

Noblesville 55, Fishers 47

NorthWood 75, Triton 37

Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48

Northwestern 46, Western 42

Orleans 61, Springs Valley 48

Owensboro, Ky. 71, Evansville Christian 53

Paoli 48, Henryville 37

Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 55, Portage Christian 27

Pendleton Hts. 49, Lapel 36

Penn 92, S. Bend Clay 58

Pike Central 70, Forest Park 66

Plainfield 53, Whiteland 50

Prairie Hts. 53, Fairfield 48

Princeton 56, Tell City 12

Randolph Southern 75, Union City 54

Rochester 52, Winamac 46

Rossville 67, Tri-County 42

S. Bend St. Joseph's 84, S. Bend Adams 80

S. Bend Washington 67, New Prairie 34

S. Central (Union Mills) 48, S. Bend Trinity 46

S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 44

S. Knox 42, N. Knox 13

Scottsburg 72, Charlestown 25

Seeger 64, S. Newton 30

Southmont 43, N. Montgomery 31

Southridge 47, Washington 44

Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Madison Shawe 45

Sullivan 75, Northview 53

Taylor 62, Northfield 38

Tecumseh 87, Ev. Day 79

Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50

Tipton 83, Frankfort 63

Traders Point Christian 66, Columbus Christian 36

Tri 41, Blue River 36

Tri-West 50, Western Boone 44

W. Vigo 62, Greencastle 45

Wabash 68, Delta 62

Wapahani 80, Winchester 47

Westview 80, Churubusco 51

Yorktown 55, Muncie Burris 43

Zionsville 43, Westfield 40, OT

Banks of Wabash Tournament=

First Round=

Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 29

S. Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 33

Cass County Tournament=

Championship=

Cass 52, Logansport 35

Third Place=

Caston 52, Pioneer 36

Lafayette Tournament=

Consolation=

Lafayette Jeff 45, Lafayette Catholic 38

McCutcheon 56, Twin Lakes 31

Semifinal=

Benton Central 57, Rensselaer 55, OT

Lafayette Harrison 60, W. Lafayette 53, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crothersville vs. Cannelton, ppd.

Eminence vs. N. Central (Farmersburg), ppd.

Providence vs. Austin, ppd.

___

GIRLS 

Alexandria 35, Frankton 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 73, Gibson Southern 43

Brownsburg 69, Franklin Central 28

Cambridge City 63, Union (Modoc) 40

Cannelton 40, Crothersville 29

Central Noble 44, Angola 30

Chesterton 69, Michigan City 34

Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 32

Crown Point 55, Portage 39

Danville 75, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39

Eastbrook 60, Mississinewa 42

Edgewood 44, Cloverdale 17

Faith Christian 69, Delphi 65

Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47

Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15

Ft. Wayne Snider 60, Ft. Wayne South 14

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 59

Greencastle 51, W. Vigo 38

Greenwood 43, Martinsville 20

Hammond Noll 80, Calumet 15

Hanover Central 49, Whiting 32

Homestead 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55

Indian Creek 76, Owen Valley 47

Indiana Deaf 66, Indpls Riverside 17

Indpls Herron 52, Christel House Manual 22

Indpls N. Central 52, Indpls Pike 38

Kankakee Valley 70, Lowell 40

Lake Central 60, Merrillville 18

Lakeland Christian 43, Culver 32

Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22

Lebanon 54, Crawfordsville 21

Madison Shawe 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 61

Mooresville 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 24

N. Newton 47, Hebron 39

N. Putnam 54, S. Putnam 44

NorthWood 45, Concord 31

Northeastern 82, Centerville 28

Norwell 52, Huntington North 34

Oak Hill 51, Elwood 11

Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 64, Portage Christian 1

River Forest 41, Wheeler 38

S. Ripley 30, Rising Sun 19

Southport 67, Bloomington North 57

Sullivan 58, Northview 42

Tell City 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

Triton Central 61, Waldron 25

Vincennes 58, Salem 34

Warren Central 79, Carmel 64

Warsaw 60, Indpls Ben Davis 50

Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18

Western Boone 76, Tri-West 75, 3OT

Whiteland 53, Plainfield 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Christian vs. Indpls Irvington, ppd.

Indpls Scecina vs. Indpls Park Tudor, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

pwyche@jg.net