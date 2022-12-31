Here's a look at Friday's high school basketball scores from across the state:
BOYS
Avon 58, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35
Bellmont 54, S. Adams 30
Bowman Academy 81, Boone Grove 46
Clarksville 68, Trinity Lutheran 38
Evansville Reitz 44, Henderson Co., Ky. 39
Franklin Co. 68, Oldenburg 48
Frankton 58, Eastern (Greentown) 53, OT
Hammond Noll 70, Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 59
Jasper 60, Evansville Central 43
Lawrence North 78, Marion 64
Liberty Christian 68, Shenandoah 25
Loogootee 46, Shoals 33
Madison Shawe 63, Cannelton 36
Muncie Central 33, Jay Co. 31
Plainfield 59, Southport 44
S. Dearborn 45, Cascade 37
Seymour 50, Martinsville 43
Taylor 70, Indpls Riverside 45
Wapahani 61, Blue River 40
Washington 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42
Hall of Fame Tournament=
Championship=
Indpls Ben Davis 60, NorthWood 42
First Round=
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Penn 53
NorthWood 58, N. Daviess 53
Third Place=
Penn 61, N. Daviess 46
Highland Tournament=
Championship=
Benton Central 35, Griffith 29
Fifth Place=
Morgan Twp. 50, Kankakee Valley 48
Seventh Place=
Whiting 60, Calumet 51
Third Place=
Hammond Morton 68, Highland 59
Huntington North Tournament=
Championship=
Mishawaka 68, Merrillville 49
Fifth Place=
Indpls Tech 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 50
Third Place=
New Haven 44, Huntington North 38
Kokomo Tournament=
Championship=
Brownsburg 73, Kokomo 51
Consolation=
Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40
S. Bend Riley 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 56
Fifth Place=
Guerin Catholic 54, S. Bend Riley 36
Semifinal=
Brownsburg 53, Warren Central 38
Center Grove 51, Kokomo 49
Seventh Place=
Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 55, OT
Third Place=
Center Grove 47, Warren Central 37
LaPorte Tournament=
Championship=
Lake Central 65, LaPorte 58
Fifth Place=
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Hanover Central 52
Seventh Place=
Kouts 47, Lowell 43
Third Place=
S. Bend Adams 59, Logansport 54
Northeast Dubois Tournament=
Championship=
Dubois 45, W. Washington 44
First Round=
Dubois 64, Lanesville 59
W. Washington 50, Tecumseh 43
Third Place=
Tecumseh 58, Lanesville 46
Perry-Spencer Tournament=
Championship=
Heritage Hills 63, Corydon 59
Fifth Place=
S. Spencer 56, Crawford Co. 43
Seventh Place=
Vincennes 60, Tell City 41
Third Place=
Boonville 52, Perry Central 43
Trine University Classic=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, W. Noble 58
Ft. Wayne North 58, Fairfield 40
Ft. Wayne Wayne 64, Fairfield 50
Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Michigan City Marquette 53
Michigan City 62, Ft. Wayne North 58
Michigan City 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45
Michigan City Marquette 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53
Wawasee Tournament=
Championship=
Woodlan 55, Wawasee 43
First Round=
Wawasee 50, S. Bend Trinity 16
Woodlan 58, Rochester 33
Third Place=
Rochester 54, S. Bend Trinity 41
GIRLS
Bloomington North 46, Northview 33
Central Noble 42, S. Adams 30
Eastside 49, Heritage 35
Evansville Christian 59, White River Valley 45
Fishers 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
Madison Shawe 57, Cannelton 34
New Albany 64, Evansville Harrison 51
Bowman Academy Tournament=
Championship=
E. Chicago Central 38, River Forest 33
Eastern Greene Tournament=
11th Place=
Owen Valley 54, Martinsville 45
Championship=
Brownstown 42, Jasper 38
Consolation=
Bloomfield 54, Owen Valley 46
Eastern (Greene) 46, Loogootee 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 54, Martinsville 24
Vincennes (South Knox— 50, Paoli 46
Ninth Place=
Bloomfield 50, Southwestern (Hanover) 39
Semifinal=
Brownstown 31, N. Knox 30
Jasper 39, Trinity Lutheran 37
Third Place=
N. Knox 58, Trinity Lutheran 55
Northridge Tournament=
Championship=
Northridge 82, NorthWood 41
Fifth Place=
Knox 46, Merrillville 36
Pool A=
Andrean 48, Knox 31
NorthRidge Tournament=
Pool A=
Northridge 67, S. Bend St. Joseph's 28
Pool B=
NorthWood 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, OT
Rushville 39, Merrillville 35
Seventh Place=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, S. Bend St. Joseph's 39
Third Place=
Andrean 52, Rushville 27
Plainfield Classic=
Championship=
Indpls Roncalli 60, New Palestine 53
First Round=
Indpls Roncalli 66, Greensburg 60
New Palestine 52, Plainfield 46
Third Place=
Plainfield 56, Greensburg 54
Rock Creek Tournament=
Championship=
Rock Creek Academy 48, Christian Academy 38
First Round=
Christian Academy 53, Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 32
Rock Creek Academy 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
Third Place=
Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28
Union City Invitational=
Championship=
Blackford 68, Blue River 58
Fifth Place=
Union Co. 42, Adams Central 28
Semifinal=
Blackford 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46
Blue River 57, Union City 36
Seventh Place=
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29
Third Place=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 41, Union City 24
Vincennes Rivet Tournament=
Championship=
Evansville Memorial 51, Lanesville 46, OT
Consolation=
Corydon 63, Vincennes Rivet 45
Lafayette Catholic 57, Vincennes 31
Semifinal=
Evansville Memorial 63, Evansville Mater Dei 37
Lanesville 46, Tecumseh 31
Warsaw Tournament=
Championship=
S. Bend Washington 70, Warsaw 49
Fifth Place=
Winchester 52, Kokomo 44
Third Place=
Columbia City 64, Chesterton 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com