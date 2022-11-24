Here's a look at high school basketball scores from across the state Wednesday:

BOYS

Argos 46, Bremen 30

Bellmont 71, Southern Wells 42

Bloomfield 74, Owen Valley 41

Brownsburg 66, Indpls N. Central 53

Cambridge City 73, Wes-Del 64

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Norwell 58

Center Grove 66, Greenwood 49

Central Noble 47, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44

Clinton Prairie 49, Frankfort 38

Columbia City 51, Whitko 32

Connersville 61, Union Co. 28

Eastern Hancock 78, Centerville 44

Forest Park 56, Crawford Co. 35

Ft. Wayne Concordia 65, Leo 51

Greenwood Christian 67, Parke Heritage 59

Heritage 47, Garrett 37

Hobart 69, Boone Grove 36

Homestead 53, Huntington North 14

Indpls Park Tudor 70, Guerin Catholic 66

Indpls Scecina 62, Indpls Irvington 27

Jennings Co. 69, Whiteland 62

Lafayette Catholic 62, Seeger 42

Lafayette Harrison 72, Rossville 29

Lebanon 71, Hamilton Hts. 42

Marion 71, Mississinewa 51

Mishawaka 62, Tippecanoe Valley 57

Mooresville 62, Terre Haute North 48

Munster 75, Hammond Noll 49

New Albany 43, Clarksville 37

New Palestine 75, Richmond 51

NorthWood 74, Lakeland 37

Northeastern 56, Seton Catholic 50

Oak Hill 52, Wabash 47

Perry Central 62, Tell City 28

Peru 61, Logansport 28

Pike Central 64, Vincennes 62

Plainfield 52, Avon 51

Plymouth 46, Glenn 37

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 99, Victory College Prep 42

Rochester 51, Culver 49

S. Adams 57, Union City 49

S. Knox 63, Sullivan 47

S. Spencer 45, Tecumseh 43

Scottsburg 80, Austin 46

Shelbyville 55, Rushville 45

Shenandoah 59, Daleville 55

Silver Creek 65, Columbus East 57

Southwestern (Hanover) 60, Madison 59

Taylor 60, Frankton 53

Tri-West 49, Cascade 48

Triton 62, Oregon-Davis 25

Triton Central 61, Morristown 26

Washington 49, Barr-Reeve 34

Westville 67, LaVille 59

White River Valley 50, N. Knox 38

Whiting 80, Hammond Science and Tech 57

Woodlan 68, New Haven 66

