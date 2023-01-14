Here's a look at Friday's high school basketball scores from across the state:
BOYS
Alexandria 44, Elwood 23
Anderson 73, Lafayette Jeff 63
Argos 54, Oregon-Davis 33
Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Mitchell 24
Benton Central 41, Lafayette Catholic 39
Bethesda Christian 79, Indpls International 19
Blackford 67, Mississinewa 38
Bloomington North 71, Martinsville 60
Bloomington South 64, Columbus East 54
Blue River 78, Randolph Southern 69
Boone Grove 69, S. Central (Union Mills) 66, OT
Borden 61, Austin 45
Brownsburg 57, Fishers 51
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 82, Ft. Wayne Luers 55
Cascade 47, Cloverdale 39
Cass 56, Pioneer 42
Castle 78, Hopkinsville, Ky. 62
Charlestown 71, Perry Central 43
Christel House Manual 69, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 60
Christian Academy 50, Lanesville 40
Christian Co., Ky. 69, Evansville Central 55
Clay City 52, Eastern (Greene) 21
Clinton Prairie 72, Carroll (Flora) 66
Columbia City 44, Huntington North 34
Columbus North 58, Mooresville 53
Concord 44, Plymouth 41
Corydon 60, Clarksville 52
Covington 55, Parke Heritage 50
Crown Point 63, Merrillville 46
Culver Academy 67, Michigan City Marquette 50
Danville 64, N. Montgomery 34
DeKalb 52, E. Noble 51, OT
Eastern (Greentown) 41, Delphi 32
Eastern (Pekin) 39, N. Harrison 38
Eastern Hancock 72, Union Co. 29
Edgewood 52, Owen Valley 49
Elkhart 59, Bremen 39
Evansville Christian 75, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 61
Evansville Harrison 64, Rock Creek Academy 38
Evansville Memorial 75, Evansville Mater Dei 52
Evansville North 62, Vincennes 48
Fountain Central 69, S. Vermillion 67
Frankfort 54, Western Boone 44
Frontier 65, N. White 29
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49, Lakewood Park 34
Ft. Wayne Concordia 71, Ft. Wayne South 41
Ft. Wayne North 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 73
Gary 21st Century 64, Indianapolis Homeschool 62
Goshen 26, Warsaw 25
Greenfield 73, New Castle 48
Guerin Catholic 51, Covenant Christian 42
Hammond Central 82, Hammond Morton 28
Hammond Noll 67, River Forest 46
Hanover Central 66, Griffith 46
Hebron 49, Westville 41
Henryville 77, New Washington 46
Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Snider 40
Indiana Deaf 70, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 53
Indpls Attucks 82, Indiana Math and Science Academy 48
Indpls Lutheran 57, Indpls Scecina 46
Indpls Shortridge 74, Indpls Washington 62
Jeffersonville 63, Floyd Central 58
Knox 54, LaVille 50
Kokomo 74, Lafayette Harrison 53
Kouts 37, Washington Twp. 20
LaPorte LaLumiere 48, St. Francis, Ill. 47
Lake Station 76, Calumet 27
Lapel 60, Hamilton Hts. 54
Lawrenceburg 54, Madison 37
Lebanon 63, Tri-West 51
Liberty Christian 61, Seton Catholic 53
Linton 42, Bloomfield 41
Logansport 62, McCutcheon 56
Loogootee 44, Barr-Reeve 36
Madison-Grant 53, Frankton 47
Manchester 71, Wabash 60
Marion 80, Indpls Tech 70
Michigan City 63, Valparaiso 54
Milford, Ill. 70, S. Newton 42
Mishawaka 69, Wawasee 43
Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 28
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59, Avon 47
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 58, Southridge 55
N. Central (Farmersburg) 37, Paris, Ill. 36
N. Daviess 81, Shakamak 55
N. Decatur 52, S. Decatur 39
N. Judson 63, Winamac 42
N. Newton 43, Faith Christian 36
N. Posey 62, Tecumseh 57
N. Putnam 51, Greencastle 46
New Haven 56, Leo 55
Noblesville 37, Zionsville 35
NorthWood 51, Northridge 46
Northfield 56, N. Miami 42
Norwell 69, Bellmont 54
Oak Hill 73, Eastbrook 37
Orleans 56, Crawford Co. 23
Paoli 60, Dubois 51
Penn 94, Jimtown 40
Peru 74, Maconaquah 72
Pike Central 72, Heritage Hills 70
Plainfield 77, Monrovia 41
Portage 65, Lake Central 43
Princeton 45, Gibson Southern 43
Rensselaer 46, W. Lafayette 43
Richmond 46, Muncie Central 41
Rising Sun 56, Milan 54
Riverton Parke 83, Attica 14
Robinson, Ill. 71, Evansville Bosse 68
Rossville 65, Tri-Central 60
Rushville 59, Morristown 34
S. Bend Riley 65, New Prairie 48
S. Bend St. Joseph's 58, Glenn 51
S. Central (Elizabeth) 70, Crothersville 40
S. Putnam 73, Northview 67
S. Spencer 56, Forest Park 53
Scottsburg 73, Salem 32
Seeger 52, Southmont 50
Shoals 50, N. Knox 41
South Vigo 53, North Vigo 36
Southwestern (Hanover) 49, Switzerland Co. 48
Southwestern (Shelby) 56, Brown Co. 49
Southwood 62, Whitko 40
Springs Valley 56, W. Washington 51
Sullivan 71, W. Vigo 51
Taylor 65, Clinton Central 32
Tippecanoe Valley 48, Rochester 24
Tipton 54, Northwestern 46
Tri 64, Cambridge City 49
Tri-Township 56, Morgan Twp. 52
Trinity Lutheran 55, Madison Shawe 39
Triton 26, Culver 24
Twin Lakes 65, Kankakee Valley 57
University 67, Muncie Burris 52
Vincennes Rivet 53, OPH, Ill. 37
Washington 78, Boonville 66
Westfield 55, Hamilton Southeastern 43
Whiting 58, Wheeler 37
Winchester 76, Hagerstown 60
Wood Memorial 64, Washington Catholic 40
Allen County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Adams Central 43, Heritage 36
Woodlan 67, Southern Wells 25
Delaware county Tournament=
Semifinal=
Wapahani 57, Delta 53
Yorktown 81, Cowan 61
Johnson County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Center Grove 73, Whiteland 50
Franklin 30, Greenwood 29
Marion County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Southport 52
Lawrence North 65, Indpls Pike 59
Northeast Corner Tournament=
Semifinal=
Central Noble 45, Lakeland 44
W. Noble 39, Prairie Hts. 33
GIRLS
Alexandria 58, Elwood 15
Avon 57, Franklin Central 50
Batesville 42, S. Dearborn 29
Blackford 67, Mississinewa 38
Bloomington Lighthouse 49, Traders Point Christian 46
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 52
Cascade 74, Cloverdale 12
Charlestown 50, Providence 31
Chesterton 40, Hanover Central 35
Christian Academy 48, Lou. Southern, Ky. 39
Clinton Central 69, Taylor 15
Clinton Prairie 52, Carroll (Flora) 45, OT
Danville 61, N. Montgomery 13
Delphi 67, Eastern (Greentown) 26
Fishers 54, Brownsburg 49
Franklin Co. 57, Connersville 43
Ft. Wayne Concordia 71, Ft. Wayne South 41
Ft. Wayne Northrop 89, Ft. Wayne North 30
Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Homestead 62, OT
Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43
Greencastle 46, N. Putnam 14
Greenfield 59, New Castle 48
Hamilton Southeastern 54, Westfield 35
Indpls Herron 50, Indpls Riverside 27
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Southwestern (Shelby) 18
LaVille 48, Knox 41, OT
Lafayette Harrison 41, Merrillville 33
Lebanon 50, Tri-West 29
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 39, Andrean 35
N. Miami 65, Northfield 43
Noblesville 73, Zionsville 64
North Vigo 46, South Vigo 27
Northeastern 73, Knightstown 25
Northview 44, S. Putnam 26
Owen Valley 39, Edgewood 28
Pendleton Hts. 57, New Palestine 35
Riverton Parke 32, Attica 28
Rossville 34, Tri-Central 29
S. Bend Clay 69, Mishawaka Marian 40
Seeger 47, Southmont 36
Sullivan 69, W. Vigo 39
Trinity Lutheran 52, Brown Co. 48
Triton 30, Culver 23
Valparaiso 59, Michigan City 23
Western Boone 53, Frankfort 24
Allen County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Jay Co. 72, S. Adams 31
Woodlan 50, Southern Wells 19
Indianapolis City Tournament=
Championship=
Heritage Christian 55, Indpls Cathedral 49
Northeast Corner Tournament=
Semifinal=
Central Noble 59, Eastside 37
Fairfield 62, W. Noble 16
___
