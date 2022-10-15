Here's a look at Friday's high school football scores across Indiana:
Adams Central 42, Woodlan 7
Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Columbus East 3
Bloomington North 35, Southport 27
Bloomington South 42, Seymour 13
Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7
Bremen 40, S. Bend Clay 0
Carmel 27, Lawrence Central 7
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 45, Ft. Wayne Wayne 8
Cascade 55, Indpls Ritter 28
Cass 28, Rensselaer 14
Centerville 70, Knightstown 0
Charlestown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 6
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 52, Warren Central 25
Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14
Cin. Elder, Ohio 21, Indpls Chatard 16
Clarksville 58, Crawford Co. 14
Columbia City 25, Norwell 24
Concord 52, Plymouth 0
Covenant Christian 48, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 7
Crawfordsville 25, Frankfort 7
Crown Point 38, Michigan City 3
Delphi 49, Taylor 14
E. Noble 49, Bellmont 7
Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28
Eastern (Greentown) 47, Clinton Prairie 24
Eastern Hancock 29, Lapel 22
Eastside 28, Angola 7
Edgewood 14, Brown Co. 6
Evansville Harrison 28, Evansville Bosse 12
Evansville Memorial 28, Castle 19
Evansville North 48, Evansville Central 0
Evansville Reitz 14, Evansville Mater Dei 7
Fishers 37, Zionsville 7
Floyd Central 20, New Albany 14
Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38
Franklin 21, Decatur Central 13
Franklin Co. 20, Beech Grove 15
Frankton 30, Blackford 7
Fremont 28, Lake Station 12
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Northrop 20
Ft. Wayne North 48, Ft. Wayne Concordia 21
Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Garrett 40, Central Noble 23
Gary West 42, Indpls Attucks 0
Gibson Southern 39, Boonville 21
Glenn 36, S. Bend Washington 0
Greenfield 50, New Castle 7
Greensburg 45, Rushville 14
Griffith 35, Wheeler 15
Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 0
Hamilton Hts. 41, Lafayette Catholic 21
Hamilton Southeastern 31, Brownsburg 28
Hanover Central 42, Calumet 0
Heritage 42, Jay Co. 7
Heritage Hills 61, Princeton 0
Highland 40, Kankakee Valley 34
Hobart 35, Munster 0
Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne South 6
Indiana Deaf 38, Southside Home School 16
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls N. Central 6
Indpls Brebeuf 40, Terre Haute North 0
Indpls Cathedral 40, Center Grove 29
Indpls Lutheran 62, Traders Point Christian 8
Indpls Park Tudor 57, Edinburgh 12
Indpls Roncalli 21, E. Central 19
Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0
Jasper 43, Vincennes 13
Jennings Co. 36, Jeffersonville 35
Jimtown 19, S. Bend Riley 7
Knox 55, Caston 0
LaVille 42, Culver 0
Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 8
Lafayette-jefferson 32, Kokomo 30
Lawrence North 65, Indpls Pike 42
Lawrenceburg 31, S. Dearborn 0
Leo 41, DeKalb 17
Linton 35, S. Putnam 10
Logansport 26, Anderson 21
Lowell 28, Andrean 13
Madison-Grant 65, Alexandria 21
Martinsville 21, Plainfield 17
McCutcheon 37, Marion 0
Merrillville 35, Chesterton 28
Milan 42, Switzerland Co. 0
Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21
Mississinewa 28, Eastbrook 6
Mooresville 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 22
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 45
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Washington 0
Muncie Central 40, Indpls Tech 26
N. Decatur 51, Wes-Del 0
N. Harrison 21, Providence 14
N. Judson 55, Pioneer 8
N. Knox 23, Paoli 20
N. Miami 28, Northfield 16
N. Montgomery 8, Danville 6
N. Posey 41, Pike Central 13
N. Putnam 34, Greencastle 28
New Haven 32, Huntington North 21
New Palestine 47, Delta 7
New Prairie 35, Elkhart 7
Noblesville 43, Avon 41
NorthWood 42, Goshen 6
Northeastern 42, Hagerstown 6
Northview 60, Indian Creek 23
Northwestern 42, Twin Lakes 7
Oak Hill 56, Elwood 0
Owen Valley 69, Cloverdale 13
Pendleton Hts. 35, Shelbyville 7
Penn 35, S. Bend Adams 7
Perry Central 42, Mitchell 8
Peru 19, Manchester 18
Portage 42, LaPorte 6
River Forest 20, Bowman Academy 8
Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36
Rochester 38, Maconaquah 14
S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 8
S. Bend St. Joseph's 28, Mishawaka Marian 21, OT
S. Central (Union Mills) 35, Hammond Noll 12
S. Decatur 55, Cambridge City 16
S. Newton 35, Frontier 6
S. Spencer 38, Tell City 22
S. Vermillion 40, Attica 0
Scottsburg 23, Brownstown 14
Seeger 33, N. Vermillion 18
Shenandoah 27, Monroe Central 6
Sheridan 19, Carroll (Flora) 18
Silver Creek 57, Corydon 50
Southridge 42, Forest Park 14
Southwood 28, Tippecanoe Valley 26
Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 6
Sullivan 42, W. Vigo 6
Terre Haute South 43, Columbus North 6
Tipton 40, Benton Central 0
Tri 35, Union Co. 7
Tri-Central 41, Clinton Central 0
Tri-West 35, Southmont 0
Triton 42, Winamac 6
Triton Central 38, Speedway 7
Valparaiso 21, Lake Central 14
Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 35, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0
W. Central 34, N. White 14
W. Lafayette 43, Western 6
W. Noble 51, Prairie Hts. 13
W. Washington 14, Salem 7
Wabash 49, Whitko 0
Warsaw 35, Northridge 21
Western Boone 30, Lebanon 14
Westfield 24, Franklin Central 13
Whiteland 42, Greenwood 14
Whiting 17, Boone Grove 8
Winchester 44, Union City 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com