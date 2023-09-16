Here's a look at Friday's high school football scores in Indiana:

_____

Adams Central 35, Heritage 0

Avon 0, Franklin Central 0, OT

Bedford N. Lawrence 36, Seymour 28

Beech Grove 38, Southport 9

Bloomington North 49, North Vigo 12

Bloomington South 41, South Vigo 14

Bluffton 19, Jay Co. 7

Brownsburg 42, Fishers 28

Brownstown 40, N. Harrison 7

Carmel 17, Lawrence North 14

Carroll (Flora) 47, Eastern (Greentown) 7

Center Grove 36, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ohio 18

Centerville 42, Tri 0

Central Noble 31, Fremont 21

Churubusco 52, Prairie Heights 7

Clinton Central 28, Taylor 12

Columbia City 49, DeKalb 17

Columbus East 42, New Albany 13

Concord 52, Wawasee 0

Covenant Christian 50, Indpls Tindley 14

Crown Point 49, Portage 6

Decatur Central 27, Mooresville 21

Delphi 42, Tri-Central 7

E. Central 42, Batesville 0

Eastern (Greene) 35, Clarksville 8

Eastern (Pekin) 41, Corydon 14

Eastern Hancock 45, Knightstown 13

Eastside 15, Garrett 8

Evansville Memorial 29, Evansville Harrison 0

Evansville North 48, Evansville Bosse 16

Evansville Reitz 69, Evansville Central 7

Floyd Central 42, Jeffersonville 7

Fountain Central 64, Attica 12

Frontier 67, Indpls Irvington 8

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28, Homestead 27

Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Ft. Wayne North 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6

Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 24

Ft. Wayne Wayne 47, Ft. Wayne South 6

Gibson Southern 38, Southridge 10

Greencastle 49, Sullivan 21

Greenfield 47, Shelbyville 0

Griffith 21, River Forest 20

Hagerstown 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy, Ohio 0

Hamilton Hts. 32, Western 0

Hammond Morton 46, Calumet 6

Hanover Central 47, Kankakee Valley 7

Heritage Christian 35, Indpls Scecina 21

Heritage Hills 10, N. Posey 0

Hobart 27, Andrean 24

Holgate, Ohio 22, Harlan Christian 8

Huntington North 13, Bellmont 12

Indpls Attucks 64, Purdue Polytechnic 7

Indpls Ben Davis 31, Warren Central 28

Indpls Cathedral 49, Indpls N. Central 6

Indpls Chatard 28, Columbus North 3

Indpls Lutheran 49, Cascade 13

Indpls Park Tudor 47, Shenandoah 7

Indpls Perry Meridian 28, Whiteland 13

Indpls Ritter 38, Indpls Shortridge 27

Indpls Roncalli 35, Guerin Catholic 21

Jasper 35, Evansville Mater Dei 21

Jennings Co. 54, Madison 26

Jimtown 35, Bremen 24

Knox 37, Glenn 8

Kokomo 35, Marion 20

LaVille 36, Caston 6

Lafayette Catholic 49, Tipton 7

Lafayette Harrison 51, Anderson 7

Lafayette Jeff 41, Muncie Central 0

Lake Central 17, LaPorte 12

Lakeland 38, Angola 37

Lapel 42, N. Decatur 7

Lawrence Central 28, Indpls Pike 20

Lawrenceburg 42, Franklin Co. 7

Lebanon 42, Frankfort 6

Leo 14, E. Noble 7

Linton 20, Boonville 14

Lowell 42, Highland 12

Martinsville 32, Franklin 14

McCutcheon 42, Logansport 10

Merrillville 17, Michigan City 0

Milan 49, Greenwood Christian 6

Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 6

Mishawaka Marian 13, S. Bend Adams 6, OT

Mitchell 47, Crawford Co. 29

Monrovia 45, Speedway 35

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 31, Delta 20

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, Forest Park 20

N. Daviess 66, Edinburgh 28

N. Judson 21, Winamac 8

N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6

N. Miami 24, Whitko 19

N. Montgomery 20, Western Boone 17

N. Putnam 48, Cloverdale 0

N. Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14

N. White 58, Wes-Del 26

New Haven 41, Norwell 15

New Palestine 34, Pendleton Hts. 14

New Prairie 29, S. Bend St. Joseph's 26

Noblesville 24, Zionsville 7

Northeastern 67, Union City 14

Northfield 28, Manchester 7

Northridge 43, Goshen 6

Northview 41, Owen Valley 7

Northwestern 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7

Owen Co., Ky. 28, Switzerland Co. 6

Paoli 39, W. Washington 0

Penn 21, Elkhart 0

Perry Central 56, Tecumseh 21

Peru 27, Maconaquah 26

Pioneer 28, Hammond Central 12

Plainfield 46, Greenwood 20

Princeton 39, Washington 35

Providence 42, Charlestown 14

Richmond 19, Indpls Tech 0

Rochester 44, Cass 6

Rushville 52, Connersville 28

S. Adams 28, Monroe Central 13

S. Bend Riley 46, Indpls Washington 6

S. Bend Washington 48, S. Bend Clay 6

S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Hammond Noll 22

S. Dearborn 74, Greensburg 0

S. Decatur 55, Southside Home School 8

S. Putnam 56, Edgewood 13

S. Spencer 48, Pike Central 14

S. Vermillion 50, Covington 14

Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20

Silver Creek 24, Scottsburg 7

Southmont 48, Crawfordsville 18

Southwood 41, Wabash 20

Spring Valley 46, Salem 11

Tell City 47, Hancock Co., Ky. 20

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Culver Academy 28

Tri-County 34, S. Newton 18

Tri-West 21, Danville 0

Triton 58, Culver 6

Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 35

Twin Lakes 41, Benton Central 14

Valparaiso 28, Chesterton 14

Vincennes 26, Castle 21

W. Central 68, N. Newton 6

W. Lafayette 40, Rensselaer 6

W. Noble 38, Fairfield 8

W. Vigo 41, Brown Co. 21

Warsaw 45, NorthWood 21

Westfield 30, Hamilton Southeastern 28

Wheeler 28, Boone Grove 20

Winchester 45, Union Co. 0

Woodlan 33, Southern Wells 3

Yorktown 34, New Castle 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com