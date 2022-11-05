Here's a look at Friday's high school football scores from across the state:

IHSAA Sectional Playoffs=

Championship=

Class 6A=

Sectional 1=

Lafayette Jeff 38, Crown Point 28

Sectional 2=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 34, Warsaw 17

Sectional 3=

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Fishers 13

Sectional 4=

Westfield 42, Noblesville 21

Sectional 5=

Brownsburg 56, Avon 21

Sectional 6=

Indpls Cathedral 33, Lawrence Central 13

Sectional 7=

Warren Central 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Sectional 8=

Center Grove 49, Columbus North 14

Class 5A=

Sectional 9=

Merrillville 52, Hammond Central 8

Sectional 10=

Valparaiso 14, Chesterton 7

Sectional 11=

Mishawaka 38, Concord 17

Sectional 12=

Ft. Wayne Snider 25, Ft. Wayne North 21

Sectional 13=

Plainfield 13, Decatur Central 10

Sectional 14=

Whiteland 24, Franklin 0

Sectional 15=

Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 7

Sectional 16=

Castle 28, Evansville North 18

Class 4A=

Sectional 17=

New Prairie 49, Hobart 28

Sectional 18=

Northridge 34, NorthWood 17

Sectional 19=

Columbia City 27, Leo 21, OT

Sectional 20=

Kokomo 44, Mississinewa 13

Sectional 21=

Indpls Roncalli 21, Indpls Brebeuf 14

Sectional 22=

New Palestine 49, Connersville 14

Sectional 23=

E. Central 47, Martinsville 0

Sectional 24=

Evansville Memorial 33, Boonville 14

Class 3A=

Sectional 25=

W. Lafayette 44, Hanover Central 17

Sectional 26=

Knox 42, Jimtown 21

Sectional 27=

Yorktown 42, Norwell 41

Sectional 28=

Indpls Chatard 49, Guerin Catholic 13

Sectional 29=

Monrovia 19, Danville 14

Sectional 30=

Owen Valley 56, Pike Central 9

Sectional 31=

Lawrenceburg 33, Batesville 7

Sectional 32=

Southridge 42, Heritage Hills 14

Class 2A=

Sectional 33=

Andrean 56, Bremen 13

Sectional 34=

Lafayette Catholic 24, Rochester 8

Sectional 35=

Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Eastside 21

Sectional 36=

Bluffton 42, Eastbrook 35

Sectional 37=

Linton 33, Sullivan 24

Sectional 38=

Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20

Sectional 39=

Triton Central 10, Indpls Scecina 7

Sectional 40=

Evansville Mater Dei 35, N. Posey 0

Class 1A=

Sectional 41=

N. Judson 54, Culver 0

Sectional 42=

Indpls Park Tudor 49, Traders Point Christian 20

Sectional 43=

Carroll (Flora) 47, W. Central 6

Sectional 44=

Adams Central 41, Northfield 13

Sectional 45=

Sheridan 75, Hagerstown 36

Sectional 46=

N. Decatur 56, Knightstown 6

Sectional 47=

Indpls Lutheran 56, Covenant Christian 0

Sectional 48=

Providence 21, Tecumseh 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/