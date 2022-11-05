Here's a look at Friday's high school football scores from across the state:
IHSAA Sectional Playoffs=
Championship=
Class 6A=
Sectional 1=
Lafayette Jeff 38, Crown Point 28
Sectional 2=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 34, Warsaw 17
Sectional 3=
Hamilton Southeastern 35, Fishers 13
Sectional 4=
Westfield 42, Noblesville 21
Sectional 5=
Brownsburg 56, Avon 21
Sectional 6=
Indpls Cathedral 33, Lawrence Central 13
Sectional 7=
Warren Central 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 7
Sectional 8=
Center Grove 49, Columbus North 14
Class 5A=
Sectional 9=
Merrillville 52, Hammond Central 8
Sectional 10=
Valparaiso 14, Chesterton 7
Sectional 11=
Mishawaka 38, Concord 17
Sectional 12=
Ft. Wayne Snider 25, Ft. Wayne North 21
Sectional 13=
Plainfield 13, Decatur Central 10
Sectional 14=
Whiteland 24, Franklin 0
Sectional 15=
Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 7
Sectional 16=
Castle 28, Evansville North 18
Class 4A=
Sectional 17=
New Prairie 49, Hobart 28
Sectional 18=
Northridge 34, NorthWood 17
Sectional 19=
Columbia City 27, Leo 21, OT
Sectional 20=
Kokomo 44, Mississinewa 13
Sectional 21=
Indpls Roncalli 21, Indpls Brebeuf 14
Sectional 22=
New Palestine 49, Connersville 14
Sectional 23=
E. Central 47, Martinsville 0
Sectional 24=
Evansville Memorial 33, Boonville 14
Class 3A=
Sectional 25=
W. Lafayette 44, Hanover Central 17
Sectional 26=
Knox 42, Jimtown 21
Sectional 27=
Yorktown 42, Norwell 41
Sectional 28=
Indpls Chatard 49, Guerin Catholic 13
Sectional 29=
Monrovia 19, Danville 14
Sectional 30=
Owen Valley 56, Pike Central 9
Sectional 31=
Lawrenceburg 33, Batesville 7
Sectional 32=
Southridge 42, Heritage Hills 14
Class 2A=
Sectional 33=
Andrean 56, Bremen 13
Sectional 34=
Lafayette Catholic 24, Rochester 8
Sectional 35=
Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Eastside 21
Sectional 36=
Bluffton 42, Eastbrook 35
Sectional 37=
Linton 33, Sullivan 24
Sectional 38=
Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20
Sectional 39=
Triton Central 10, Indpls Scecina 7
Sectional 40=
Evansville Mater Dei 35, N. Posey 0
Class 1A=
Sectional 41=
N. Judson 54, Culver 0
Sectional 42=
Indpls Park Tudor 49, Traders Point Christian 20
Sectional 43=
Carroll (Flora) 47, W. Central 6
Sectional 44=
Adams Central 41, Northfield 13
Sectional 45=
Sheridan 75, Hagerstown 36
Sectional 46=
N. Decatur 56, Knightstown 6
Sectional 47=
Indpls Lutheran 56, Covenant Christian 0
Sectional 48=
Providence 21, Tecumseh 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/