Here's a look at Friday's high school football scores from across the state:

___

IHSAA Sectional Playoffs=

Semifinal=

CLASS 6A=

Sectional 1=

Crown Point 44, Portage 14

Lafayette Jeff 34, Lake Central 28

Sectional 2=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 35, Penn 7

Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9

Sectional 3=

Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Homestead 0

Sectional 4=

Noblesville 35, Zionsville 10

Westfield 28, Carmel 9

Sectional 5=

Avon 25, Indpls Pike 14

Brownsburg 48, Indpls Ben Davis 20

Sectional 6=

Indpls Cathedral 44, Lawrence North 35

Lawrence Central 42, Indpls N. Central 0

Sectional 7=

Indpls Perry Meridian 38, Indpls Tech 8

Warren Central 58, Southport 0

Sectional 8=

Center Grove 14, Franklin Central 10

Columbus North 41, Jeffersonville 14

CLASS 5A=

Sectional 9=

Hammond Central 42, Hammond Morton 21

Merrillville 55, Munster 20

Sectional 10=

Chesterton 28, Michigan City 20

Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3

Sectional 11=

Concord 31, Goshen 6

Mishawaka 35, S. Bend Adams 6

Sectional 12=

Ft. Wayne North 49, Anderson 9

Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 6

Sectional 13=

Decatur Central 31, McCutcheon 13

Plainfield 35, Lafayette Harrison 28

Sectional 14=

Franklin 35, Terre Haute South 34

Whiteland 63, Terre Haute North 3

Sectional 15=

Bloomington North 56, Seymour 38

Bloomington South 35, Columbus East 7

Sectional 16=

Castle 42, New Albany 14

Evansville North 24, Floyd Central 7

CLASS 4A=

Sectional 17=

Hobart 42, Highland 25

New Prairie 42, Lowell 6

Sectional 18=

NorthWood 52, S. Bend St. Joseph's 24

Northridge 34, Logansport 24

Sectional 19=

Columbia City 49, DeKalb 7

Leo 42, E. Noble 13

Sectional 20=

Kokomo 28, Western 8

Mississinewa 62, Huntington North 35

Sectional 21=

Indpls Brebeuf 35, Mooresville 14

Indpls Roncalli 69, Indpls Attucks 0

Sectional 22=

Connersville 27, New Castle 20

New Palestine 33, Greenfield 9

Sectional 23=

E. Central 42, Silver Creek 6

Martinsville 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 15

Class 4A=

Sectional 24=

Boonville 28, Evansville Reitz 27

Evansville Memorial 21, Jasper 18

CLASS 3A=

Sectional 25=

Hanover Central 42, Griffith 21

W. Lafayette 52, Calumet 12

Sectional 26=

Jimtown 28, Glenn 7

Knox 22, W. Noble 0

Sectional 27=

Norwell 37, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Yorktown 22, Garrett 13

Sectional 28=

Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14

Indpls Chatard 41, Hamilton Hts. 14

Sectional 29=

Danville 36, Western Boone 34, 4OT

Monrovia 21, Speedway 20

Sectional 30=

Owen Valley 28, Gibson Southern 21

Pike Central 22, W. Vigo 15

Sectional 31=

Batesville 35, Indian Creek 34

Lawrenceburg 28, Greensburg 0

Sectional 32=

Heritage Hills 35, Charlestown 25

Southridge 49, Corydon 21

CLASS 2A=

Sectional 33=

Andrean 28, LaVille 6

Bremen 53, Lake Station 7

Sectional 34=

Lafayette Catholic 48, Cass 27

Rochester 50, Benton Central 26

Sectional 35=

Eastside 42, Manchester 21

Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Churubusco 9

Sectional 36=

Bluffton 29, Tipton 18

Eastbrook 42, Alexandria 14

Sectional 37=

Linton 35, Southmont 29

Sullivan 30, Cascade 14

Sectional 38=

Heritage Christian 21, Shenandoah 6

Lapel 41, Eastern Hancock 13

Sectional 39=

Indpls Scecina 48, Clarksville 18

Triton Central 24, Brownstown 19

Sectional 40=

Evansville Mater Dei 49, Tell City 21

N. Posey 55, Paoli 31

CLASS 1A=

Sectional 41=

Culver 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

N. Judson 25, Triton 6

Sectional 42=

Indpls Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26

Traders Point Christian 48, N. Vermillion 28

Sectional 43=

Carroll (Flora) 35, Tri-Central 7

W. Central 40, Taylor 0

Sectional 44=

Adams Central 55, S. Adams 20

Northfield 21, Madison-Grant 14

Sectional 45=

Hagerstown 41, Indpls Tindley 0

Sheridan 42, Monroe Central 26

Sectional 46=

Knightstown 44, Cambridge City 13

N. Decatur 25, Milan 14

Sectional 47=

Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 0

Indpls Lutheran 63, Cloverdale 0

Sectional 48=

Providence 28, W. Washington 12

Tecumseh 49, N. Daviess 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/