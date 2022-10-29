Here's a look at Friday's high school football scores from across the state:
IHSAA Sectional Playoffs=
Semifinal=
CLASS 6A=
Sectional 1=
Crown Point 44, Portage 14
Lafayette Jeff 34, Lake Central 28
Sectional 2=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 35, Penn 7
Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9
Sectional 3=
Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7
Hamilton Southeastern 35, Homestead 0
Sectional 4=
Noblesville 35, Zionsville 10
Westfield 28, Carmel 9
Sectional 5=
Avon 25, Indpls Pike 14
Brownsburg 48, Indpls Ben Davis 20
Sectional 6=
Indpls Cathedral 44, Lawrence North 35
Lawrence Central 42, Indpls N. Central 0
Sectional 7=
Indpls Perry Meridian 38, Indpls Tech 8
Warren Central 58, Southport 0
Sectional 8=
Center Grove 14, Franklin Central 10
Columbus North 41, Jeffersonville 14
CLASS 5A=
Sectional 9=
Hammond Central 42, Hammond Morton 21
Merrillville 55, Munster 20
Sectional 10=
Chesterton 28, Michigan City 20
Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3
Sectional 11=
Concord 31, Goshen 6
Mishawaka 35, S. Bend Adams 6
Sectional 12=
Ft. Wayne North 49, Anderson 9
Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 6
Sectional 13=
Decatur Central 31, McCutcheon 13
Plainfield 35, Lafayette Harrison 28
Sectional 14=
Franklin 35, Terre Haute South 34
Whiteland 63, Terre Haute North 3
Sectional 15=
Bloomington North 56, Seymour 38
Bloomington South 35, Columbus East 7
Sectional 16=
Castle 42, New Albany 14
Evansville North 24, Floyd Central 7
CLASS 4A=
Sectional 17=
Hobart 42, Highland 25
New Prairie 42, Lowell 6
Sectional 18=
NorthWood 52, S. Bend St. Joseph's 24
Northridge 34, Logansport 24
Sectional 19=
Columbia City 49, DeKalb 7
Leo 42, E. Noble 13
Sectional 20=
Kokomo 28, Western 8
Mississinewa 62, Huntington North 35
Sectional 21=
Indpls Brebeuf 35, Mooresville 14
Indpls Roncalli 69, Indpls Attucks 0
Sectional 22=
Connersville 27, New Castle 20
New Palestine 33, Greenfield 9
Sectional 23=
E. Central 42, Silver Creek 6
Martinsville 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 15
Sectional 24=
Boonville 28, Evansville Reitz 27
Evansville Memorial 21, Jasper 18
CLASS 3A=
Sectional 25=
Hanover Central 42, Griffith 21
W. Lafayette 52, Calumet 12
Sectional 26=
Jimtown 28, Glenn 7
Knox 22, W. Noble 0
Sectional 27=
Norwell 37, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Yorktown 22, Garrett 13
Sectional 28=
Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14
Indpls Chatard 41, Hamilton Hts. 14
Sectional 29=
Danville 36, Western Boone 34, 4OT
Monrovia 21, Speedway 20
Sectional 30=
Owen Valley 28, Gibson Southern 21
Pike Central 22, W. Vigo 15
Sectional 31=
Batesville 35, Indian Creek 34
Lawrenceburg 28, Greensburg 0
Sectional 32=
Heritage Hills 35, Charlestown 25
Southridge 49, Corydon 21
CLASS 2A=
Sectional 33=
Andrean 28, LaVille 6
Bremen 53, Lake Station 7
Sectional 34=
Lafayette Catholic 48, Cass 27
Rochester 50, Benton Central 26
Sectional 35=
Eastside 42, Manchester 21
Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Churubusco 9
Sectional 36=
Bluffton 29, Tipton 18
Eastbrook 42, Alexandria 14
Sectional 37=
Linton 35, Southmont 29
Sullivan 30, Cascade 14
Sectional 38=
Heritage Christian 21, Shenandoah 6
Lapel 41, Eastern Hancock 13
Sectional 39=
Indpls Scecina 48, Clarksville 18
Triton Central 24, Brownstown 19
Sectional 40=
Evansville Mater Dei 49, Tell City 21
N. Posey 55, Paoli 31
CLASS 1A=
Sectional 41=
Culver 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
N. Judson 25, Triton 6
Sectional 42=
Indpls Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26
Traders Point Christian 48, N. Vermillion 28
Sectional 43=
Carroll (Flora) 35, Tri-Central 7
W. Central 40, Taylor 0
Sectional 44=
Adams Central 55, S. Adams 20
Northfield 21, Madison-Grant 14
Sectional 45=
Hagerstown 41, Indpls Tindley 0
Sheridan 42, Monroe Central 26
Sectional 46=
Knightstown 44, Cambridge City 13
N. Decatur 25, Milan 14
Sectional 47=
Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 0
Indpls Lutheran 63, Cloverdale 0
Sectional 48=
Providence 28, W. Washington 12
Tecumseh 49, N. Daviess 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/