Indiana has recorded its first death because of monkeypox, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Monkeypox was a “contributing factor” in the person’s death, the department said, and the person also had “multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death.”
Because of patient privacy laws, according to a news release, no other information will be released to the public about the death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox has contributed to 11 deaths in the United States, although it is unclear whether Indiana’s first death is included in that tally.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement that “our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier.” She also encouraged those who are at risk to get vaccinated against the disease.
“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine,” Box said, “it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death.”
The Allen County Health Department has administered 29 monkeypox vaccinations, a spokesman said, although that number does not include vaccines given by private providers.
A total of 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana since June 17, according to the health department, “with most occurring among males ages 18 to 39.”
The U.S. has recorded nearly 29,000 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the CDC, and there have been almost 80,000 monkeypox cases reported globally.
The CDC notes that data indicates that “gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority” of U.S. cases during the outbreak. The organization also notes that “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.”
Monkeypox is caused by a virus from the same family as smallpox, the state health department said. Symptoms, most commonly a rash that lasts around two to four weeks, typically start within 21 days of exposure.
While most people who get monkeypox don’t require medical treatment, according to the health department, people living with other conditions that affect the immune system -- such as “HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, an organ transplant, or another immune deficiency disorder” -- can lead to complications and, occasionally, death.