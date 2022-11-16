Indiana has had its first monkeypox-related death, the state Department of Health said today.
The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, the health department said in a statement.
Since June 17, 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana, with most occurring among men ages 18 to 39, the statement said.
“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, in the statement. “Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, the health department said.
It said most people who get monkeypox recover without any serious complications or the need for medical treatment. However, people living with a condition that weakens the immune system, such as advanced or untreated HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, an organ transplant or another immune deficiency disorder may be more likely to have serious complications or need treatment. In rare occasions, severe illnesses may lead to death.
Getting vaccinated can protect against getting monkeypox or can reduce the severity of illness in individuals who contract the monkeypox virus, the health department said.