Indiana’s unemployment rate in September remains at 2.8%, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.
By comparison, the national unemployment rate in September stands at 3.5%, compared to 3.7% in August, the department said in a statement.
It said Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,401,036, a decrease of 707 from the previous month.
Private-sector employment in Indiana increased by 10,500 jobs during the last month, translating to a gain of 93,600 jobs from this time last year, the statement said. It said Indiana once again is experiencing a peak in private employment, which now stands at 2,773,600.
Industries that experienced job increases in September included:
- Leisure and Hospitality (+3,300);
- Professional and Business Services (+2,200);
- Financial Activities (+1,500);
- Construction (+1,400); and
- Private Educational and Health Services (+1,100).
As of Wednesday, there were 143,452 open job postings throughout the state. In September, 16,537 people in Indiana received unemployment benefits.