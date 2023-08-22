A statewide scholarship program that incorporates mentoring provided more than $23 million to the 2023 graduating class, including 47 Allen County students.
The Indiana chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates announced Tuesday that this year's graduating class earned more than $23.2 million in scholarship money. Recipients included students from 52 of the state's 92 counties.
The news release said more than $1.3 million went to Allen County students. Wabash County had the second-highest number of student scholarship recipients. According to the news release, nearly $1.2 million was spread among 74 students there.
Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, had the most recipients, with 81 students receiving more than $2.5 million.
The state Jobs for America's Graduates program is administered by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The state-based, national non-profit organization is dedicated to helping "high school students of promise" who have experienced challenges achieve success through graduation, the news release said. Students in the program, also known as JAG, receive adult mentoring while in school and one year of follow-up counseling after graduation.
"This year's graduating class is the latest example of young Hoosiers overcoming challenges to succeed in school and begin their journey to a productive and rewarding career," Workforce Development Commissioner Richard Paulk said in a statement. "JAG starts with jobs, and local businesses continue to pour in advice and support to students to not only expose them to job opportunities, but also the career pathways available in their hometowns."
The scholarship money includes millions of dollars for JAG graduates who are receiving funds from the 21st Century Scholarship and Frank O'Bannon Grant, the news release said.
JAG Indiana continues to be a leader in increasing access to education beyond high school for all Hoosier students, said a statement from Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. He commended the organization for "efforts to empower and prepare young people for success after high school."
JAG Indiana recently received the “6 of 6” Award at the 40th Annual National Training Seminar held in Louisville, Kentucky. The award recognized the Indiana program for exceeding six goals set at the national level relating to graduation rates, post-secondary education, job placement and other significant milestones.
JAG Indiana’s achievements for the 2022-23 school year include:
• 95% graduation rate (national goal is 90%);
• 83% full-time employment rate (national goal is 80%);
• 82% positive outcome rate (national goal is 80%);
• 96% maintain contact with student through their first year after high school (national goal is 91.5%);
• 72% job placement rate, including military (national goal is 60%); and
• 39% further education rate (national goal is 35%).
“JAG Indiana students continue to achieve amazing results that will set them up for success now and later in life,” Brianna Morse, director of Youth Initiatives for the state's Workforce Development department.
Since 2006, more than 40,000 students have participated in JAG Indiana, with 95% graduating from high school.