Indiana’s Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday morning about the state’s near-total abortion ban.
A lower court judge blocked the law shortly after it took effect in September after a group of abortion providers challenged the ban in court. The state’s highest court then agreed to hear the state’s appeal directly.
Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, who represented the state in defense of the ban, argued abortion providers have no standing to assert the rights of hypothetical patients. He also took issue with the plaintiffs’ arguments about Article I, Section 1 of the state’s constitution and said that portion of the document doesn’t contain judicially enforceable rights.
“They urge the court to recognize a novel, unwritten, historically contraindicated right to abortion,” Fisher said.
The plaintiffs’ lawyer, ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Kenneth Falk, said calling the law a total ban on nearly all abortions “sanitizes the harm” it will cause.
“It will severely injure women and girls,” Falk said.
He referenced Article I, Section 1, which cribs from the Declaration of Independence and states people have the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“Liberty has meaning, and its core value is the right to manage the most private aspects of our lives free from unwarranted government interference,” Falk said. This includes the right of a woman to reproductive control.”
Chief Justice Loretta Rush said that abortion is probably the most irreconcilable issue right now.
“There are good people on both sides of this issue,” Rush said to Falk during a discussion of natural law. “So if you call a right natural, it implies that to oppose it is taking a stance contrary to nature. There’s educated, moral people on both sides of this issue.”
It’s unclear when the court will release its decision in the case. Rush, who commended both attorneys for their arguments, said the court will issue its opinion “in due course.”
Governor Eric Holcomb signed the ban in August after it was passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature in a brief special session. The law bans almost all abortion services with few exceptions.
Those exceptions include cases of rape or incest, with a 10-week time limit, cases where pregnancy threatens the life of or poses a “serious health risk” to the pregnant woman, and when the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal fetal anomaly within the first 20 weeks.
SB 1 also terminates the licensure of abortion clinics in the state, requiring all abortions to be performed at hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals.
The law went into effect Sept. 15, but Owen Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon placed a temporary injunction on the ban a week later. She wrote that there is a “reasonable likelihood” the plaintiffs would prevail in their claim that the ban violates Article I, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution.
The law is also blocked by a preliminary injunction in a separate decision from Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch. In that case, plaintiffs argue the ban violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA.