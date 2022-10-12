Abortion will likely remain legal in Indiana until at least next year after the Indiana Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to hear a lawsuit against the state's near-total abortion ban.
The state's highest court agreed to hear the case directly, bypassing the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Oral arguments on the case are scheduled for Jan. 12.
The state Supreme Court also denied the state's motion to remove the preliminary injunction against the law, which was issued by Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon last month.
The injunction, which allowed most abortion procedures to resume, came a week after the law initially went into effect Sept. 15. The ban was passed by Indiana's Republican-dominated legislature during a special session this summer and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in early August.