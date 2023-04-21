Indiana's unemployment rate was 3.1% in March, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.
The national jobless rate for March was 3.5%, the workforce development department said in a statement.
Private-sector employment in Indiana increased by 3,300 jobs from the previous month, and is up 70,200 jobs from a year ago, the statement said.
Industries that had job increases in March included professional and business services; trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and manufacturing.
As of Monday, th3re were 130,218 open job postings throughout the state, the workforce development department said. It said 17,039 unemployment insurance clais were filed in Indiana during March.