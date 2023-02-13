Hoosiers don't have to worry about paying taxes on either of the taxpayer refunds the state sent out last year.
The Internal Revenue Service provided new details on the taxability of refund payments made by Indiana and more than a dozen other states Friday.
"If a taxpayer does not include the amount of one of these payments in its 2022 income for federal income tax purposes, the IRS will not challenge the treatment of the 2022 payment as excludable for income on an original or amended return," the IRS said in a release.
Last year, the state legislature approved two "automatic taxpayer refunds" for a combined $325. However, it was initially unclear whether those payments would be subject to federal taxes, and earlier this month the IRS encouraged taxpayers in a news release to wait to file "until additional guidance is available."
According to the agency, payments made "for the promotion of the general welfare or as a disaster relief payment" may be exempt from counting as income on federal tax returns.