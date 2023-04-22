The Journal Gazette’s education reporter won first place Friday in a Best in Indiana Journalism Contest for a special project examining diversity and inclusion in Allen County’s K-12 schools.
Ashley Sloboda was recognized by the Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists during its 44th annual contest awards banquet Friday night. Nearly 200 people were registered to attend the event at the 502 E. Event Center in Carmel.
Dozens of journalists from across the state, working for newspapers and broadcast media, entered the contest. Sloboda spent weeks last year researching and reporting for the “Subject Matters: Diversity in Schools” project, which was published on Sundays in October and November.
Along with Sloboda’s stories, the Subject Matters project included an essay contest for high school students, who were asked to share their experiences and observations about diversity, equity and inclusion. Almost $1,000 was given to four students whose essays were judged the best, thanks to project funding from the Education Writers Association.
The Subject Matters project is available at www.journalgazette.net/subjectmatters/.