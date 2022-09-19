Attorneys for both sides made their cases for and against Indiana’s new abortion ban Monday in Bloomington.
Judge Kelsey Hanlon heard arguments from Solicitor General Thomas Fisher and Ken Falk, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
Hanlon, a Republican Circuit Court judge in Owen County, is presiding over the case after two Democratic Monroe County judges recused themselves earlier this month.
Falk opened by outlining the consequences of the new law, which went into effect Thursday. It bans almost all abortion services in the state with only a few exceptions, including cases of rape or incest or when the pregnancy threatens the life of or poses a “serious health risk” to a pregnant woman.
The ACLU, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of a group of Indiana abortion providers in August, is challenging the ban on multiple fronts.
Falk claimed the state constitution, which lists the rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” in Article 1, Section 1, creates a right to privacy. He compared the law to other possible policies, like a ban on contraception, and argued they both would constitute violations of that right.
However, Fisher argued that the right to “privacy is nowhere in the Indiana constitution.” He called the right to privacy an “anachronism,” as the specific legal concept had not been developed at the time the current constitution was written in 1850-51.
Fisher said the plaintiffs are arguing in favor of a “novel, unwritten” right and that all rights granted by the state constitution should be “rooted in Indiana constitutional text and history.”
Falk, though, cited previous cases that he claims established Article 1, Section 1 as judicially enforceable.
The lawsuit also claims the ban violates the Equal Privileges and Immunities Clause of the state Constitution; that by requiring all abortions to be performed at hospitals or affiliated outpatient centers it discriminates against abortion providers
Ninety-eight % of abortions occurred in clinics before the ban, Falk said, noting that “abortions are extremely safe.” He also argued that limiting the procedure to hospitals would drive up the cost and make the procedure inaccessible for low-income women.
Hanlon asked two main questions of the lawyers. The first concerned whether the state would also have a legitimate interest in banning oral contraceptives using the same justification as Fisher argued upholds the legislature’s ban on abortion.
Fisher replied that there's a difference between banning abortion and banning oral contraceptive and that the government has an interest in protecting “fetal life.”
“Unborn children will literally die if this law does not go into effect,” he said.
As for whether a ban on contraception would violate the state Constitution, Fisher said that argument “can have its own day” as it is not before the court in this case.
The judge also asked if there would be any constitutional constraint on a law prohibiting abortion in cases of rape or incest, a policy proposed but ultimately rejected during the special legislative session earlier this year. Fisher said no, while Falk said yes.
The hearing, which began after 2 p.m., was adjourned after a little more than an hour. Hanlon said she hopes to issue an order “expeditiously.”