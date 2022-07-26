A federal judge has ruled that a transgender girl must be allowed to play on her school’s girls softball team.
U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against Indianapolis Public Schools, preventing the district from stopping her from rejoining her school’s girls softball team.
The plaintiff, A.M., was initially prevented from playing on the team under Indiana’s new law, which took effect July 1, that prohibits transgender girls in grades K-12 from participating in girls school sports.
The Republican-controlled state legislature passed the law as House Enrolled Act 1041 earlier this year. Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed the ban, but his veto was overridden by another vote by the General Assembly in late May.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in May on behalf of a 10-year-old transgender girl, referred to in the case as A.M. Under the new law, she would not be allowed to play on her school’s girls softball team.
The ACLU argued that the law discriminates on the basis of sex, a violation of Title IX. The lawsuit also asserted that the new statute “represents discrimination on the basis of transgender status, as well as sex,” violating the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause.
In her ruling, Magnus-Stinson wrote that A.M. “has established that she has a strong likelihood of succeeding on the merits of her claim” that the law violates Title IX.
“She has also established that she would suffer irreparable harm for which there is no adequate legal remedy,” Magnus-Stinson wrote, “and that both the balance of harms and the public interest favor issuing an injunction.”
Because she granted an injunction based on the Title IX claim, however, Magnus-Stinson wrote that the court would not consider whether A.M. is entitled to an injunction on the basis of the equal protection claim.
Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana, said in a statement Tuesday that the organization is “pleased” the judge issued the injunction.
While the injunction only applies to A.M. and does not prevent the law from remaining in effect, a spokeswoman for the ACLU said the organization would pursue litigation against Indiana schools that attempt to prevent transgender students from playing sports.
“If other students are being denied the right to join a sports team at their school due to their transgender status,” Falk said, “we encourage them to contact the ACLU of Indiana immediately.”
Attorney General Todd Rokita, who defended the law in court, also released a statement Tuesday.
“The law (HEA 1041) remains in effect across the state and we will continue our work to defend this law and to protect Indiana’s students,” Rokita said. “The court’s ruling allows only this particular plaintiff to play this particular sport at this particular elementary school.”