A judge has scheduled a hearing for next month in the second legal challenge to the state’s abortion ban, which is set to go into effect today.
The hearing, where the plaintiffs and defendants will make their cases for and against a preliminary injunction, will be held Oct. 14.
Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch will hear the case, a class-action lawsuit that argues the ban would violate Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act and infringe on the plaintiffs’ “sincere religious beliefs.”
The lawsuit is the second of two filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The first, filed last month on behalf of a group of Indiana abortion providers, argues the ban violates the state constitution’s equal privileges protections and its right to privacy, which the suit claims “encompasses the right to abortion.”
A hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction in the first case is scheduled for Monday, four days after the ban becomes law. On Monday, the ACLU’s legal team asked for a temporary restraining order preventing the state from enforcing the law until the hearing on the motion for an injunction.
Barring any last-minute legal action, the law will go into effect today and will ban almost all abortion services in the state with few exceptions.
