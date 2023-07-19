More than 19,000 Hoosiers will have their federal student loans automatically discharged this summer, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.
The Biden Administration approved $39 billion in federal student loans for 804,000 borrowers will benefit from the income-driven repayment forgiveness, the news release said. Eligible borrowers will not have to do anything to receive loan forgiveness.
In Indiana, 19,470 borrowers will have about $932.8 million in federal student loans forgiven in the coming weeks.
President Joe Biden said in a statement Friday that he will continue to find ways to make attending college possible for all Americans.
“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class – not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” Biden said. “My administration is delivering on that commitment.”
The initial announcement was made Friday, and state-by-state data was released Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement that borrowers have fallen through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress toward forgiveness. The income-driven repayment program helps address that, he added.
“By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans,” he said. “This administration will not stop fighting to level the playing field in higher education.”
To view how much in loans is being forgiven in other states, go online to https://tinyurl.com/mhfsnyna.