BOSTON – Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with threatening a Boston physician who cares for transgender children. Thirty-eight-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner of Comfort, Texas, faces a charge of transmitting interstate threats.
He was arrested Friday in Texas by the FBI and is expected to appear in federal court in Massachusetts at a later date. Authorities say the targeted physician works for a national LGBTQ health education center based in Boston.
In August, Jordan allegedly called the center and left a profane and threatening voice message in which he said a group of people were coming for the physician.
Russian businessman arrested in UK raidBritish authorities have arrested a wealthy Russian businessman on suspicion of money laundering, amid efforts to disrupt potential criminal activity by oligarchs and others linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The National Crime Agency said more than 50 officers raided the suspect’s multi-million-pound home in London on Thursday, seizing a number of digital devices and a “significant” amount of cash. The man was not named.
The arrest comes as Britain works with the United States, European Union and other countries to choke off the flow of money to Putin’s regime following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.K. has imposed sanctions on more than 1,300 individuals and entities, including 120 business leaders with worldwide assets estimated at more than $160 billion.
El Salvador seals off town in gang search
The government of El Salvador sent 10,000 soldiers and police to seal off a town on the outskirts of the nation’s capital Saturday to search for gang members.
The operation was one of the largest mobilizations yet in President Nayib Bukele’s nine-month-old crackdown on street gangs that long extorted money from businesses and ruled many neighborhoods of the capital, San Salvador.
The troops blocked roads going in and out of the township of Soyapango, checking people’s documents. Special teams of rifle-toting soldiers went into the town looking for gang suspects. More than 58,000 people have been jailed since a state of emergency was declared following a wave of homicides in late March.