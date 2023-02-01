Most Indiana parents are satisfied with the quality of their child’s school, a new survey shows.
The Indiana Department of Education released the results of the survey today. The poll, which the department partnered with Gallup to conduct, was collected by mail from 3,042 Indiana parents from August to September 2022 and the sample was weighted to reflect the state’s population of adults with children in school.
The data shows 88% of Indiana parents are satisfied with their child’s school. It also shows that a large majority of Hoosier parents know what subjects are taught to their child (81%) and approve of those subjects (78%).
For those who disapprove of the curriculum – 7% of parents – the poll indicates it is “unclear whether their opinion is based on the actual subjects and topics in their child’s classroom” as two-thirds of those parents said they don’t know or are unsure of what their child is taught.
Only 2% of parents both know about their students’ curriculum and disapprove of it, the survey shows. That 2% is also significantly more likely to believe college education is “completely unimportant” at 49%, compared to 20% of the rest of parents.
Despite broad approval of curriculum, just 55% of parents said schools are “very open” to feedback from parents on what subjects and topics are taught.
More than two-thirds of parents feel positively about their child’s school’s culture, but the survey shows that perception varies based on race. Among Hoosier parents with children in middle or high school, half of those with a Black child said their child is “always treated with respect at school” compared with more than 60% of parents of non-Black children who believe their child is always treated with respect.
One-third of parents said they worried “often” or “very often” about their child’s safety at school, although that number was particularly high – 47% – among parents from low-income households in non-rural areas.
The survey also asked parents about the 21st Century Scholars program, which provides college tuition to eligible students at participating Indiana colleges. Fewer than two-thirds of parents of middle school students said they were aware of the program, though parents with at least a two-year degree were more likely (71%) to be aware than those who don’t (59%).
Black parents are also more aware of the 21st Century Scholars program, with 83% saying they are at least partially aware compared with 63% of white parents and 56% of parents who aren’t white or Black.
As for postsecondary plans, about one-third of parents of high school seniors said their child is “not too prepared” or not at all prepared for life after high school.
Seventy-nine percent of parents believe college education is important, and 70% said their child will most likely attend college, university or trade school.
There’s a sharp divide among parents as to whether Indiana schools provide students “with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful.” 67% of parents whose child plans to enroll in some type of postsecondary education agree with that statement, compared with only 52% of parents whose child doesn’t plan for postsecondary education.
Dr. Katie Jenner, the state’s secretary of education, said in a news release that the survey data provides key insights into areas where the department can raise awareness, “particularly in terms of the educational opportunities that exist during high school and beyond.”
Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery also mentioned the need for increased awareness of financial aid programs. The data shows 72% of parents say postsecondary education is available in Indiana, but only 27% said that education is affordable.
“Indiana ranks first in the Midwest and fifth in the nation in providing need-based financial aid,” Lowery said in a statement. “Our public institutions have held the line on tuition and fee increases for over a decade – we have to continue spreading these messages.”