When the clock strikes midnight Saturday, several changes to Indiana’s tax code will go into effect.
The state is one of 11 that will see an income tax reduction next year. House Bill 1002, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March, will reduce Indiana’s flat income tax from 3.23% to 3.15% for the next two years.
That tax will eventually be reduced to 2.9% by 2029, and it will save Hoosier taxpayers $900 million a year when fully implemented. Those future reductions could be paused, however, if state revenue growth dips below 2%.
Additional changes are coming for Hoosier taxpayers, including the repeal of the state’s $3,000 mortgage deduction under another bill enacted during the 2022 regular session, the Tax Foundation said.
Meanwhile, the property tax homestead deduction will rise by that amount, which will allow taxpayers “to deduct the lesser of 6% of the assessed value of the property or $48,000,” the Tax Foundation said. That’s up from $45,000 in this year’s tax code.
Seniors will be allowed to claim a tax deduction on homes valued at $240,000 or less under the new code, up from $200,000 in 2022.
These changes come in addition to others that went into effect in July, including the repeal of Indiana’s utility services tax.
Under the previous policy, utilities such as water, electricity, natural gas and sewage were taxed at 1.46%. The repeal will cost the state’s coffers about $200 million annually.
Although Indiana has seen its gas tax increase this year, that tax is one that isn’t expected to rise to next year. As of Jan. 1, Hoosier drivers will pay 19.9 cents per gallon in state taxes at the pump, a figure that’s decreased as gas prices have declined in recent months.
However, seven states – including Illinois and Michigan – will see gas taxes rise Jan. 1, the Tax Foundation said.