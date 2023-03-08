Waste from the East Palestine train derailment doesn't contain harmful levels of dioxins, testing shows, so the materials can be legally disposed of at an Indiana landfill, a news release said.
Samples of the waste were taken Saturday morning, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday. Pace Labs began its tests the same day at a laboratory in Minneapolis.
"These results indicate that the material tested does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)," Holcomb said in a news release. "Furthermore, these results demonstrate that the site operator is lawfully permitted to dispose of that material at its site."
Last week, the governor said he was "extremely disappointed" to learn through a news conference that the EPA had chosen to send some of the waste from February's train derailment in eastern Ohio to a location in Indiana.
With the testing complete, the waste can legally be disposed of at a landfill near Roachdale, a small town about 40 miles west of Indianapolis. Roachdale is about 400 miles west of derailment site, which is near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
Any future shipments will undergo dioxin testing before leaving the Ohio site, the EPA said. Holcomb also has ordered continued third-party dioxin testing of soil coming to Indiana from the crash site.
Thirty-eight rail cars derailed in early February in East Palestine. Officials, afraid of the possibility of an explosion, decided to burn toxic vinyl chloride. Despite assurances from officials, many local residents continue to worry about how the toxic materials will affect the area.