A nonprofit that supports Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a "substantial" five-figure radio ad buy to support his inflation relief plan.
Imagine Indiana announced the purchase in a news release Tuesday. Holcomb proposed sending $225 payments to Hoosier taxpayers last month, but Republicans in the state Senate may not support the proposal as they released their own economic plan Wednesday.
“In promoting efficient and effective government, conservatives in Indiana have proven to be strong stewards of hard-earned tax dollars," Imagine Indiana Executive Director Joe Elsener said in the release. "In turn, this has led to a historic state surplus, and Imagine Indiana believes that what is not needed to operate state government should be immediately returned to taxpayers."
The group released their 30-second radio spot, which features Holcomb speaking in support of his plan.
According to the release, Indiana ended the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in reserve — $1.24 billion more than expected. Holcomb's proposal would send $1 billion of that to taxpayers in the form of direct payments.
“The governor’s plan will provide direct, flexible, meaningful relief to Hoosier families in the fairest and fastest way possible as they’re being impacted by a 40-year high national rate of inflation,” Elsener said.