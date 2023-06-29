Northeast Indiana on Friday is expected to have both high ozone and particulates levels, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said today.
The department issued a statewide Air Quality Action Day for ozone and an additional forecast for particulates across the northern part of Indiana.
Current air monitor readings across northern Indiana remain high for both particulates and ozone, as the Canadian wildfire plume continues to move slowly through the state, IDEM said in a statement.
It said particulates and ozone are both expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range, adding children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.