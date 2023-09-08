Construction project manager Grant Bucher is the latest to formally launch a campaign for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District seat in the 2024 election.
His bid adds to an increasingly crowded pool of Republican primary candidates who are vying for the 3rd District seat, which is up for grabs with Republican Jim Banks running for the U.S. Senate.
The Steuben County resident is a project manager with Weigand Construction in Fort Wayne and is currently overseeing construction of a $26 million judicial center underway in Steuben County.
“I love this nation, this region, my neighbors, my family, and my God. From this love, I desire to serve others. I am driven to build rather than destroy or blame. To date, I have lived and served privately, and it has been wonderful,” Bucher said in a statement.
“But existing at a point in history where right and wrong are blurred at best and inverted at worst, I have come to grips with Thomas Paine’s assertion: ‘Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like men, undergo the fatigues of supporting it,’ ” he continued.
Bucher describes himself as a nonpolitician running for political office. His campaign emphasizes biblical values, anti-abortion policies, Second Amendment rights, immigration reform and limited government.
“As an engineer by education and a builder by trade, my duty is to unite a diverse group of people with differing interests around a single purpose: To build our client’s vision with integrity, quality, on time, and on budget,” Bucher said in a statement on his website. “With a track record of doing what I say I’m going to do, I have built a reputation that provides confidence in my ability to deliver on commitments time after time.”
Bucher, who grew up in Wells County, recently moved from Michigan back to Indiana, living in Snow Lake with his wife and two sons, according to his campaign announcement.
He joins a range of other candidates – nearly all Republicans – according to Federal Election Commission filings.
They include former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, State Sen. Andy Zay, Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes, Warsaw maintenance technician and military veteran Mike Felker, and Jon Kenworthy, a military veteran and former political staffer. Nonprofit executive Tim Smith additionally announced his candidacy last month.
The seat is up for grabs because GOP incumbent Rep. Jim Banks announced earlier this year that he would instead run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2024.
The Senate seat is being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who announced late last year that he’s throwing his hat in the Indiana governor’s race.
