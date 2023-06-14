Nucor Corp. said today it would build a new utility structures manufacturing facility in Crawfordsville, investing $115 million and creating up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2027.
The new facility will be located adjacent to the Nucor Steel Indiana sheet steel mill, which has been operating since 1989, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said in a statement.
The facility will be able to provide engineered utility structures necessary to support U.S. electrification initiatives, such as grid hardening, renewable energy projects and building a nationwide network of EV charging stations. the statement said.
“Today is truly yet another exciting day for Nucor, Indiana and our state’s growing energy ecosystem,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said in a statement. “Nucor has been a great company partner to our state for decades, and this new Towers & Structures operation is a true testament to the company’s commitment to the Montgomery County region and to our Hoosier pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce.”
Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024, with production expected to start by mid-2025.
Nucor’s Towers & Structures business unit was formed in 2022 after it acquired Summit Utility Structures LLC, a producer of steel utility structures.
In December, the company announced plans to build two new utility structure manufacturing facilities for a combined $270 million. In February, it announced plans for its first facility in Decatur, Alabama.
Nucor is also investing $290 million in its Indiana sheet steel mill to expand and modernize its operations.
Nucor employs more than 31,000 in North America, including more than 2,500 in Indiana.