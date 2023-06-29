Law enforcement agencies across the state will be watching for impaired drivers around the Independence Day holiday.
The agencies will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, a news release from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute said.
Starting today until July 8, officers will increase patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday.
The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, the news release said.
“Impaired driving is a serious problem that claims the lives of thousands of people each year in our state and nation. While increased enforcement efforts can help to reduce impaired driving, we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
About three dozen people die in the U.S. in drunken-driving crashes every day. That’s about one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually, according to the federal government.
Of the 949 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in Indiana, 110, or about 12%, were alcohol-related.
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. In addition, drivers younger than 21 with a blood alcohol content of 0.02 or higher face fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
Impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications also can cause impairment and slow coordination, judgment and reaction times on the road, the news release said.
In the Hoosier State, police are seeing an increasing number of people driving drug-impaired, especially under the influence of marijuana.
In the first quarter of 2023, half of the tests given for drug-impaired driving came back positive for one or more substances. More than 60% of those positive tests were poly-drug, or more than one drug detected.
“If you are going to drink or use drugs, make sure you have a plan to get home safely. Call a cab, ride-share service, or a friend or family member to pick you up,” said Jim Bryan, traffic safety director for the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“Don’t risk your life and the lives of others by driving impaired.”