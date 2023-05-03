Purdue University is joining forces with a Belgium-based technology company to advance Indiana's semiconductor industry, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.
Purdue President Mung Chiang, Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers and Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, made the announcement at a foreign investment summit in Maryland alongside leaders from the company, imec. According to a news release, imec and Purdue have reached a memorandum of understanding to "jointly advance research and development in Indiana’s semiconductor sector."
Holcomb said the agreement formalizes discussions and work already underway and will help to support microelectronic manufacturing in the state.
"Indiana is securing unprecedented economic momentum right now, particularly in advanced manufacturing, propelled by the strategic partnerships we have built as we continue to strengthen our growing semiconductor ecosystem," Holcomb said in a statement.
The five-year agreement includes financial support as both imec and Purdue will annually provide "significant investment," according to the release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
The MOU outlines financial support and a framework for revolutionary trans-Atlantic cooperation toward research and development in the semiconductor sector. Each institution will provide significant investment per year over the course of the five-year agreement. The partnership focuses on bringing together world-class expertise and state-of-the-art technology with the exchange of students, faculty and professionals between Indiana and Belgium to foster further collaborative research and innovation capacity.
"Today we mark a milestone for semiconductor collaboration between the U.S. and Europe, by forming the (research and development) partnership with imec: the best example of successful collaboration across universities, companies and the government," Chiang said in a statement.
Luc Van den hove, CEO of imec, said the agreement holds great significance for his company.
"International collaboration in semiconductor research and development is imperative for expediting progress by building on our strengths and innovating faster together," he said in a statement. "Advocating and executing on that spirit of collaboration is what imec is all about, and we look forward to working with Purdue to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the U.S. and Europe."