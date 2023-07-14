A rare earth and battery material refiner said it has taken a controlling interest in Marion's former RCA Thomson plant, and plans to create 30 to 300 jobs there depending on state incentives.
In a statement, ReElement Technologies LLC said Marion was selected after several months analyzing and examining several potential sites throughout the Midwest.
"This community lost nearly 4,000 jobs when the RCA Thomson facility shut down, and our redevelopment of this site is an incredible opportunity to become a major hub in the growing electrified economy for generations to come," said Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corp., ReElement Technologies' parent, in the statement.
At full scope, the company said, the site and facility will seek to produce at least 2 metric tons per day of purified rare earth elements sourced from end-of-life magnets, the largest such producer outside China.
It said the site would also seek to produce 50 metric tons per day of lithium-ion battery input material sourced from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing waste.