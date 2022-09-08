Attorney General Todd Rokita has appealed a federal judge’s decision to allow a transgender girl to play on her school’s girls softball team.
Rokita argues in the brief, filed Tuesday in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, that the justification for the preliminary injunction is incorrect.
U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued the injunction in July, allowing the 10-year-old plaintiff, referred to in the case as A.M., to rejoin the team.
A.M. was initially prevented from playing on the team under a law, which took effect July 1, prohibiting transgender girls in grades K-12 from participating in girls school sports.
Indiana’s Republican-controlled state legislature passed the law as House Enrolled Act 1041 earlier this year and before voting again to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of the bill in late May.
The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on A.M.’s behalf, arguing it discriminates on the basis of sex in violation of Title IX. The lawsuit also claimed the new statute “represents discrimination on the basis of transgender status, as well as sex,” violating the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause.
In her ruling, Magnus-Stinson wrote that A.M. “has established that she has a strong likelihood of succeeding on the merits of her claim” that the law violates Title IX and that the plaintiff “would suffer irreparable harm for which there is no adequate legal remedy.”
Now, Rokita argued in the appeal that Title IX protects against discrimination on the basis sex, not gender identity.
He wrote that allowing transgender girls like A.M. to play girls sports “would undermine Title IX’s guarantee that women will not be denied equal opportunities to participate in and benefit from sports ‘on the basis of sex.’”
The ACLU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.