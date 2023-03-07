Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday he’s “seeking answers” from Indiana medical facilities that offer gender-affirming care for minors, the latest in a series of policies and proposals from the Statehouse targeting transgender youth.
Rokita sent a letter Monday to several Indiana medical facilities his office thinks “may be providing sex change procedures on minors,” including the Riley Hospital for Children and the Indiana University School of Medicine.
In the letter, Rokita wrote that “there have been a series of disturbing reports detailing the sterilization of vulnerable children at ‘youth gender clinics’ across the country” in recent weeks. However, his office would not provide any examples of these reports and would not say whether the agency has received any such reports in Indiana.
The attorney general’s news release suggested that children are “not mature enough” to begin the process of transitioning. Rokita said allowing minors to “undergo gender transition surgeries … could legitimately be considered child abuse.”
Rokita also claimed without evidence in a news release that doctors and hospitals are increasingly prescribing various gender-affirming treatments, which include puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender-confirmation surgery, “without disclosing the known risks.”
A bill passed last week by the Indiana Senate would completely ban those procedures for minors. During a committee hearing last month on Senate Bill 480, authored by Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, a doctor who works at Riley Children’s Health testified that the hospital does not perform gender confirmation surgery on patients under age 18 and that no choices are made without adult consent.
Lisa Tellus, public relations manager for IU Health, said the organization has received Rokita’s letter but did not respond to the question of whether it will send the attorney general the requested information.
IU Health does not conduct gender-affirming surgeries on minors, Tellus said in a statement, and the hospital’s gender health program follows evidence-based guidelines.
“Each patient’s care plan is designed to address the patient’s individual needs with parent/guardian involvement and requires consent at every stage,” she said.
Some of the medical organizations did not immediately return requests for comment, and a spokesperson for the Indiana Hospital Association said the group did not have a comment on the letter at this time. A spokesperson for Eskenazi Health said the organization has not received a letter from Rokita.
A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, which was also named by the attorney general’s office, said the organization hasn’t received Rokita’s letter. Katie Rodihan, communications director for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, said Rokita is “spreading rumors and rhetoric to gin up headlines and political controversy” at the expense of trans Hoosier youth.
“Planned Parenthood does not provide gender-affirming care to minors under age 18,” Rodihan said in a statement. “But as an organization we support access to gender affirming care for minors and agree with leading medical associations that this care is essential.”
In the letter, the attorney general asks medical facilities whether they offer different types of gender-affirming procedures for minors and the number of procedures or medications administered over the last three years. He also asks about the facilities’ procedures, including the earliest age at what age a person can undergo treatment, whether parental consent is required, what screenings and safeguards are in place and what risks are disclosed to patients.
Ken Falk, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, said in response to Rokita’s letter that gender health clinics provide medically necessary care and “have no greater obligation to answer these inquiries than if they had been made by any other person in Indiana.”
“We are very concerned about the Constitutional implications of gender affirming care restrictions moving through the Indiana General Assembly, and the letter that the Attorney General distributed to Indiana clinics attempts to validate this unjustified discriminatory legislation,” Falk said.
Rokita’s letter requests that the medical facilities respond by March 27. The attorney general’s office did not respond to a question on what steps Rokita would take if any do not respond by that date.
“The state has a very compelling interest in protecting these young Hoosiers and their parents,” Rokita said in a statement. “And that’s why we’re collecting this data.”