Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Wednesday that he plans to run for reelection next year.
"I am proud of my work bringing back nearly $1 billion to taxpayers in just over two years," Rokita said in a tweet, "fighting wokeism, protecting citizens and our jobs from federal overreach, bureaucrats and special interests while always standing up for liberty."
Rokita's name had often been mentioned in connection with either major open race in 2024 – for governor or for the Senate – but he appears to be content with a second term as attorney general.
A former secretary of state and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rokita was first elected attorney general in 2020, defeating embattled then-AG Curtis Hill in the Republican primary and Democratic candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel in the general election. In 2018, Rokita ran in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, coming in second to now-Sen. Mike Braun.
While in office, Rokita has routinely made headlines — and, at times, drawn criticism — including last summer when he announced he would investigate an Indianapolis OB-GYN who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who was a rape victim.
He faced a lawsuit early last year for barring Indianapolis journalist and now-mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz from press conferences, although the suit was dropped after Rokita eventually allowed Shabazz to attend.
Rokita has been active in joining lawsuits filed by Republican attorneys general across the country, often against policies proposed or enacted by President Joe Biden.
During Rokita's tenure, litigation by the attorney general's office has resulted in many settlements for Indiana, including $507 million to settle a multi-state lawsuit against opioid distributors and $20 million from Google over allegations the company's location tracking violated Indiana's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.