***CANCELLATION***
Silver Alert 048-2023 issued on Sunday, June 4, 2023, on Jeanetta Harvey has been cancelled as of Sunday, June 4, 2023. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540.
***Original Release***
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeanetta Harvey, a 63 year old white female, 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen driving a blue 2014 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate FD1659.
Jeanetta is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana, and was last seen on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 6:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jeanetta Harvey, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.
This concludes this Silver Alert.