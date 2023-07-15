A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing central Indiana man believed to be in danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Toby Matthew Sanders, 24, of Middletown, was last seen Thursday in Middletown, northeast of Indianapolis, state police said in the alert.
It said Sanders is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. He was driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise with Indiana license plate YJJ564.
Anyone with information about Sanders is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 765-354-2281 or dial 911.