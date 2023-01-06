A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing eastern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said tonight.
Scott Reynolds, 51, of Winchester, was last seen Friday, Dec. 30, in Richmond, state police said in the alert.
Reynolds is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 142 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green hat, blue jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Reynolds is asked to contact Winchester police at 765-584-1721 or dial 911.