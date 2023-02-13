A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart County 12-year-old believed to be in extreme danger, Indiana State Police said today.
Aleeyah Cockburn is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair with green eyes, state police said in the alert. She was last seen at 9:54 p.m. Friday in Middlebury, wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray-and-pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information about Aleeyah is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.