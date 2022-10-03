A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart woman believed to be in extreme danger, Indiana State Police said today.
Alicia Delacruz, 26, was last seen at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart, state police said in the alert.
Delacruz is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 270 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and slip-on shoes with flower print.
Anyone with information about Delacruz is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or dial 911.