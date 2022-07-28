The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Nicodemus Smith, a 19 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration BUP928.
Nicodemus is missing from Logansport, Indiana which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 5:30 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Nicodemus Smith, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.