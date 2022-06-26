A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Marley Richie, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants.
Marley is missing from Scottsburg, Indiana which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, June 25, 2022 ay 9:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Marley Richie, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.