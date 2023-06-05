South Bend police are investigating the disappearance of a 1-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical attention, Indiana State Police said today.
Jazziah Clayton ia 25 inches, 16 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes, state police said in a Silver Alert notice.
She was last seen at 10:49 p.m. Sunday in South Bend, wearing a pink shirt and dark pants with unicorns.
State police said Jazziah was last seen in the company of her father, Dontey Clayton, 23.
Clayton is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, black with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251.
Anyone with information about Jazziah Clayton is asked to contact South Bend police at 574-235-9127 or dial 911.