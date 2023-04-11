A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing northwest Indiana man believed to be in danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Damon Fitzgerald, 49, was last seen in Crown Point, in Lake County, at 1:43 a.m. today, state police said in the alert.
Fitzgerald is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, white, with brown hair and blue eyes, the alert said. He was last seen wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes.
Anyone with information about Fitzgerald is asked to contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131 or dial 911.