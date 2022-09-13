A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an eastern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Dwight Hood, 71, was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday in Knightstown, east of Indianapolis, state police said in the alert.
Hood is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, white, with brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a long mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Anyone with information about Hood is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or dial 911.