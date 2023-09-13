A section of I-69 may be named after a state trooper killed on duty after a proposal from State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn).
Indiana State Police Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who died in March, would be honored in the renaming. The section would be between the County Road 11A Exit and State Road 8 near mile marker 326 in DeKalb County, according to a news release Wednesday.
The proposal, made during Tuesday's Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation meeting, is in the first stage of the renaming process. Smaltz and Indiana State Police Trooper Matthew Lazoff testified on behalf of the proposal.
"Master Trooper Bailey was a career public servant who demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication to his role," Smaltz said. "Our community lost a member, his department lost a partner with courage and integrity, and his family lost a loving husband and father. Renaming a road in his honor will serve as a reminder of the incredible sacrifice he made to serve and protect."
Lazoff, who was a friend of Bailey and his family, told the committee about the trooper's long battle with cancer and determination to serve as a state trooper.
If the proposal is approved by the interim committee, Smaltz will file a formal resolution, according to the release. It would then be up for consideration and adoption by the House and Senate during the 2024 legislative session.
Bailey was struck by Terry D. Sands II, 42, of Marion while laying down stop sticks in an attempt to stop a police chase the driver was involved in. Sands has been charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, resulting in death.
Sands' two-week trial is currently scheduled to begin March 6 in Wabash County, two days before the first anniversary of the trooper's death.