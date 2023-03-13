Indiana's unemployment rate was 3.1% in January, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.
The national unemployment rate in January was 3.4%, the department said in a statement.
Indiana's total labor force stood at 3,409,096, down 973 workers from the previous month.
Private-sector employment increased by 12,600 jobs from December, and is up 85,300 jobs from January 2022, the statement said. Industries that had job increases in January included construction; leisure and hospitality; private educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services.
As of March 1, there were 130,839 open job postings in the state, the statement said. In January, 19,460 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.