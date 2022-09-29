A Fort Wayne man was arrested after leading Indiana State Police on a 12-mile chase on Interstate 69 in Grant County, state police said today.
Kysan Jones, 20, was charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, state police at Peru said in a statement.
About 9:30 a.m., police said, Trooper Eric Treon tried to stop a northbound car they said was traveling 89 mph in a 70 mph zone near Marion.
The driver did not stop, police said, and led Treon on a chase that ended south of Warren.
They said a search of the car found marijuana in individual packages.
Jones was medically cleared at a local hospital and then held in the Grant County Jail, police said.
Trooper Westin Shanks, Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez, Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee and officers from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department assisted, state police said.