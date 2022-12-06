A new state education dashboard is set to launch “very soon,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said Tuesday.
The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) website — or at least the first version — is nearing completion and will be discussed during Wednesday’s State Board of Education Meeting.
While Jenner did not provide an exact launch date during a virtual demonstration of the dashboard, she said it will happen in December “short of anything major happening.”
One of the major goals of the GPS dashboard’s design is to break down data in a way that makes the information accessible to people around the state. It includes year-by-year statistics on a variety of metrics, including the percentage of eighth graders enrolled in the 21st Century Scholars program, the FAFSA completion rate and the median income of graduates, in addition to data from state assessments like ILEARN and IREAD-3.
The data can be broken down by school and by school district. It can also be viewed by demographic statewide or on a school-by-school basis.
Some statistics are still incomplete on the website, particularly data for students in pre-K through 2nd grade.
The dashboard, which was established by the General Assembly in 2021, isn’t required by law to launch until July 1, 2024. But Jenner said she the Department of Education decided to launch it now and make updates in the future following feedback from schools, parents and other stakeholders
“There was some debate, internally,” Jenner said. “Do we wait until it’s perfect? It’s never perfect, right? Do we wait until it’s totally perfect before we launch it to the public?”
Some of that feedback is already rolling in after the dashboard was shared with schools Nov. 1.
“We had a superintendent call us from northern Indiana and say, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong with my literacy data,’” Jenner said. “‘I should be at 90%, and this is showing me in the 80s.’”
The difference, she said, was that the district had excluded special education and English learner students from its own calculations, leading to an inflated literacy rate in their own internal data.
“When you have the data all in one way for schools to compare and see…” Jenner said. “We’re starting to finally talk about the data in the same manner.”
Some changes the department plans to make to the GPS dashboard in the future include more detailed explanations of how the data is measured, along with clarifications on the meaning of certain metrics — or the lack of information in some cases.
Jenner also said the dashboard will eventually clarify that the post-graduation employment figures, including median income, only include graduates who stay in Indiana.
Some “enhancements” will be rolled out in January, Jenner said, with more coming later in 2023.