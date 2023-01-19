State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, became the first candidate to express interest in Indiana’s soon-to-be-open 3rd Congressional District today.
Zay announced in a news release that he is exploring a bid for the seat, which is currently held by Republican Rep. Jim Banks.
“Hoosiers have been served well by Rep. Banks. It is imperative we continue fighting for Hoosier values and fiscal responsibility,” Zay said in a statement. “I am humbled by the support and encouragement from family, friends, and colleagues."
Zay said the decision "cannot be made lightly" and will require time, prayer and reflection.
“For now, my focus will be representing the people of Senate District 17 during this legislative budget session,” Zay said.
This is the latest domino to fall in the wake of Sen. Mike Braun’s decision to run for governor in 2024. It comes just two days after Banks, R-3rd, announced his bid for the U.S. Senate seat Braun will vacate.
If Zay’s bid for 3rd District is successful, it would mark the second time he’s followed in Banks’ footsteps.
In 2016, Zay — the owner of a Huntington-based car leasing and rental company — won a Republican caucus for the 17th State Senate District on the first ballot after Banks won his first congressional election. He easily won reelection last year and serves on the Pensions and Labor, Commerce and Technology, Environmental Affairs and Utilities Committees in the state Senate.
Zay’s announcement touted his support for “balancing budgets, defending 2nd Amendment rights and protecting life.”
He faced criticism in 2018 after a Facebook discussion from before his time in office surfaced in which Zay said “racism is not real” and that “the biggest minority class in America is the white male.”